Say His Name: Grammy-Nominated Musician Roderick Macleod Killed by Driver with Over 100 Prior Arrests

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on December 09, 2025
imgflip

A Rhode Island woman who has been arrested over one hundred times hit and killed a Grammy nominated musician. 

Advertisement

Roderick Macleod was walking his dog when he was mowed over. 

Why was this woman driving and even on the streets?

At the very least, someone with multiple DUIs and multiple arrests for driving with a suspended driver's license should not have a valid driver's license and should not have been driving. 

One would think.

Do it with a quickness.

Advertisement

It's nauseating. 

Whatever is wrong needs to be fixed immediately. 

