Say His Name: Grammy-Nominated Musician Roderick Macleod Killed by Driver with Over 100 Prior Arrests

A Rhode Island woman who has been arrested over one hundred times hit and killed a Grammy nominated musician.

SAY HIS NAME: Roderick Macleod



Roderick Macleod, of Rhode Island, was reportedly k*lled while walking his dog by a female driver with 100 PRIOR ARRESTS.



Roderick was a Grammy-nominated musician and a 2012 RI Music Hall of Fame member.



Those responsible for releasing this woman…

Roderick Macleod was walking his dog when he was mowed over.

Woman with 100 PRIOR ARRESTS charged with k*lling 70-year-old man after she ran him over with her car in Rhode Island.



Shannon Godbout, who has a history of ONE HUNDRED arrests, including 82 court warrants and nearly 40 traffic citations, was found this time with numerous drugs…

Why was this woman driving and even on the streets?

What happened to MADD? They should have been all over this, because evidently the courts aren’t doing their job. — Carol (@1971SuzieQ) December 9, 2025

Death penalty and it's not even a question.



Also the judges need to be held accountable, honestly the only path I see towards TRUE accountability is to hold judges CRIMINALLY responsible for situations this egregious.



Every judge KNEW she would commit more crimes... — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 8, 2025

That's a ton of arrests but per reports, they have all been misdemeanors. Lots of shoplifting, some larceny, 10 driving with a suspended license, but no violent crimes, no repeat DUI, nothing that indicates she should have been in permanent lockup.https://t.co/qvvkSMp1IO — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 9, 2025

At the very least, someone with multiple DUIs and multiple arrests for driving with a suspended driver's license should not have a valid driver's license and should not have been driving.

Aren’t you supposed to lose your license at some point? — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) December 9, 2025

One would think.

Until we start punishing repeat offenders with serious prison time, this will continue to worsen. For that to happen, liberal judges need to be removed. — Majestic Glow (@majesticglow) December 8, 2025

This keeps happening because the wrong people are in charge. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 8, 2025

How can you have 70 prior arrests? This is quite literally getting ridiculous. — Sputnik🛰️ (@SputniksWorld) December 8, 2025

Build more prisons and fill them up. — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) December 8, 2025

Do it with a quickness.

100 arrests. One hundred. And she was still out on the road long enough to take an innocent man’s life. This is exactly what happens when a system refuses to take repeat offenders seriously. 🤬 — Shannonigans (@ShannonigansX_) December 9, 2025

It's nauseating.

WTF is wrong with judges allowing this criminal out over and over again. Someone should be held liable for what happened to that poor man. This isn't how a functioning society should be. — Florida Living (JustOh) 🇺🇸 (@myacatt51) December 9, 2025

Whatever is wrong needs to be fixed immediately.

