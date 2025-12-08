Twenty States Throw Tantrum After Feds Finally Notice Who’s Driving Their Kids to School

Twenty states are panicking because Secretary Duffy told them he was cracking down on who can get CDL permits. Their major concern? Who will drive public transportation and school buses? Yes, really.

Incredible. A coalition of 20 states' Attorney Generals all wrote a response to @SecDuffy's new CDL rules. Why are 20 states up in arms over this? Probably because they're using non-domiciled CDL drivers for their school busses and public transit systems. https://t.co/bnzWNAhQXL pic.twitter.com/jXF7qY40ET — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🎅🏻🎁 (@supertrucker) December 7, 2025

Why would Americans want people who don't speak English and probably shouldn't even be working in America driving their most precious cargo to school?

So illegal aliens are driving the kids to school too https://t.co/2JtxiQ0Vra — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) December 7, 2025

It's disgusting.

How can I find that entire draft and who the authors are? — Harvey Beech (@EOSTrucking) December 7, 2025

Oh, which states? Here's the list.

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawai‘i

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🎅🏻🎁 (@supertrucker) December 7, 2025

Parents who live in those states may want to check into who is driving their kids.

Pretty good list of where not to move to. — Angry Citizen (@SpengHammer) December 7, 2025

Do the parents know that foreign drivers are transporting the kids to school with shady CDL licenses? They should. — Barefoot Student (@BarefootStudent) December 7, 2025

They absolutely should.

Probably how Moron Zamdani planned to make his busses free. — Nathan Abrahams (@ntabrahams87) December 8, 2025

Plus give his friends jobs.

We don’t care, everyone injured or who lost loved ones at hands of these Rogue Illegal CDLs should Sue the States that issued them , for millions. — Annie F. (@PamelaSpeaksNow) December 8, 2025

What a never ending nightmare we are living in. — DANTE'S INFERNO (@Mysteries34781) December 7, 2025

It's new terrible news every day.

Big business has a big interest in keeping freight rates down.

And easily intimidated illegal alien drivers are far less likely to pull a work stoppage over rates. Which is what this all comes down to. — Gene Jeffries (@Gene76244311) December 8, 2025

It all boils down to cheap labor

After all this, if you’re in a union that supports these politicians you area fool. https://t.co/4gJgG21aLk — National Park Toad Licker 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) December 8, 2025

The Unions will continue to dump tons of dollars into every Democrat campaign and won't give a second thought to the harm to the American worker. Period.

More likely because the states don't want a bunch of former truck driving foreigners living on the streets that can't make a living. https://t.co/2KP0ktYifl — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) December 7, 2025

They shouldn't be on the streets of America anywhere. They should be returned to their home countries. There are plenty of people who will drive big things in America for the right salary.

