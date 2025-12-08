Twenty States Throw Tantrum After Feds Finally Notice Who’s Driving Their Kids to School

Twenty states are panicking because Secretary Duffy told them he was cracking down on who can get CDL permits. Their major concern? Who will drive public transportation and school buses? Yes, really.
Incredible. A coalition of 20 states' Attorney Generals all wrote a response to @SecDuffy's new CDL rules. Why are 20 states up in arms over this? Probably because they're using non-domiciled CDL drivers for their school busses and public transit systems. https://t.co/bnzWNAhQXL pic.twitter.com/jXF7qY40ET— SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🎅🏻🎁 (@supertrucker) December 7, 2025
Why would Americans want people who don't speak English and probably shouldn't even be working in America driving their most precious cargo to school?
So illegal aliens are driving the kids to school too https://t.co/2JtxiQ0Vra— American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) December 7, 2025
It's disgusting.
How can I find that entire draft and who the authors are?— Harvey Beech (@EOSTrucking) December 7, 2025
Right here. https://t.co/Lb0vme4Av8— SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🎅🏻🎁 (@supertrucker) December 7, 2025
Oh, which states? Here's the list.
Arizona— SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🎅🏻🎁 (@supertrucker) December 7, 2025
California
Colorado
Delaware
District of Columbia
Hawai‘i
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Oregon
Rhode Island
Vermont
Washington
Recommended
Parents who live in those states may want to check into who is driving their kids.
Pretty good list of where not to move to.— Angry Citizen (@SpengHammer) December 7, 2025
December 8, 2025
Do the parents know that foreign drivers are transporting the kids to school with shady CDL licenses? They should.— Barefoot Student (@BarefootStudent) December 7, 2025
They absolutely should.
Probably how Moron Zamdani planned to make his busses free.— Nathan Abrahams (@ntabrahams87) December 8, 2025
Plus give his friends jobs.
We don’t care, everyone injured or who lost loved ones at hands of these Rogue Illegal CDLs should Sue the States that issued them , for millions.— Annie F. (@PamelaSpeaksNow) December 8, 2025
What a never ending nightmare we are living in.— DANTE'S INFERNO (@Mysteries34781) December 7, 2025
It's new terrible news every day.
Big business has a big interest in keeping freight rates down.— Gene Jeffries (@Gene76244311) December 8, 2025
And easily intimidated illegal alien drivers are far less likely to pull a work stoppage over rates. Which is what this all comes down to.
It all boils down to cheap labor
After all this, if you’re in a union that supports these politicians you area fool. https://t.co/4gJgG21aLk— National Park Toad Licker 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) December 8, 2025
The Unions will continue to dump tons of dollars into every Democrat campaign and won't give a second thought to the harm to the American worker. Period.
More likely because the states don't want a bunch of former truck driving foreigners living on the streets that can't make a living. https://t.co/2KP0ktYifl— Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) December 7, 2025
They shouldn't be on the streets of America anywhere. They should be returned to their home countries. There are plenty of people who will drive big things in America for the right salary.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member