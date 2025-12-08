Governor Jared Polis’ For You Page is Apparently Run by a Broken Algorithm...
Twenty States Throw Tantrum After Feds Finally Notice Who’s Driving Their Kids to School

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on December 08, 2025
Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP

Twenty states are panicking because Secretary Duffy told them he was cracking down on who can get CDL permits. Their major concern? Who will drive public transportation and school buses? Yes, really. 

Why would Americans want people who don't speak English and probably shouldn't even be working in America driving their most precious cargo to school? 

It's disgusting.

Oh, which states? Here's the list.

Parents who live in those states may want to check into who is driving their kids. 

They absolutely should.

Plus give his friends jobs.

It's new terrible news every day.

It all boils down to cheap labor 

The Unions will continue to dump tons of dollars into every Democrat campaign and won't give a second thought to the harm to the American worker. Period.

They shouldn't be on the streets of America anywhere. They should be returned to their home countries. There are plenty of people who will drive big things in America for the right salary. 

 

