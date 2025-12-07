The Family That Called Half the Country Nazis Now Shocked People Fight Back
Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone...
Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a...
VIP
NBC News: Survey Says 82% of Trans Employees Suffered Harassment at Work
My Way or the Deportation Highway: Nancy Sinatra Forgets Dad’s Real America
Patty Murray: José Screams in Excruciating Pain As an ICE Vehicle Allegedly Runs...
DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community
VIP
SNAP Showdown: Dems Cry 'Privacy' While Handing Voter Data to Leftist Orgs—Hypocrisy Alert
BREAKING: WaPo Catches Us Up on What Rosie O’Donnell Has Been Up To
X Fined: President of European Commission Tells of the Importance of 'Pre-Bunking' Speech
Sen. Chris Murphy, Ben Crump Pounce on CBS News Story About Police 'Totalitarianism'
Mt. Rushmore Ratio: ‘Wrong to deface OUR Mountain’ ... You Took It From...
We Now Join James Carville’s ‘The Walls Are Closing In’ Episode #5,841 Already...
Parents Broke the Law, Kids Don’t Get the Prize: The Sopranos Analogy Jesse...

Asylum Denied: Peru Not Celebrating Your Gay Wedding Hard Enough Isn’t Genocide

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

An American woman is angry the United States isn't readily accepting her partner's appeal for asylum. She claims she is persecuted in Peru for being a lesbian. The persecution is apparently they don't allow gay marriage in Peru. Yes, really.

Advertisement

Apparently, they don't celebrate her hard enough so she thinks she should get to live in the United States.

The news evidently believes all Americans care about is these random stories of illegals being sent back to their own countries and that is all. 

Honestly, that should be France, but whatever. 

Recommended

The Family That Called Half the Country Nazis Now Shocked People Fight Back
justmindy
Advertisement

Also, why would she choose to seek asylum in America? Doesn't all the LGBTQIAPCLZOPETMO mafia think Trump is setting up internment camps for the gays or something? This should be the last place a gay person should want to come. 

Advertisement

And because America is the greatest country on Earth. 

And she could have had one thousand dollars. 

Isn't that the way it always goes?

The United States is so much nicer though. Snicker.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Family That Called Half the Country Nazis Now Shocked People Fight Back
justmindy
Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone Color Pyromaniac
justmindy
My Way or the Deportation Highway: Nancy Sinatra Forgets Dad’s Real America
justmindy
DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community
Brett T.
Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a Trump Hat 24/7
Brett T.
Sadiq CAN'T: London's Donated Christmas Tree Is an Insult That Would Embarrass Even Charlie Brown
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Family That Called Half the Country Nazis Now Shocked People Fight Back justmindy
Advertisement