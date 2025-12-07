Asylum Denied: Peru Not Celebrating Your Gay Wedding Hard Enough Isn’t Genocide

An American woman is angry the United States isn't readily accepting her partner's appeal for asylum. She claims she is persecuted in Peru for being a lesbian. The persecution is apparently they don't allow gay marriage in Peru. Yes, really.

She says she had to flee Peru because she’s a lesbian.



There are literally gay pride festivals in Peru lol. https://t.co/viyXrJgcRS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 6, 2025

Apparently, they don't celebrate her hard enough so she thinks she should get to live in the United States.

Is as if this is important to citizens who struggle everyday while vying for resources that the open border policies of the Democrat Party have created.



How about stories of the MANY CA families, whose homes were destroyed, in the preventable fires, that are caught in the… https://t.co/eiHCQCJpnx — carbon offset (@Dutton78422917) December 6, 2025

The news evidently believes all Americans care about is these random stories of illegals being sent back to their own countries and that is all.

"We should accept asylum seekers from Peru because we've become the empire of globalhomo"



Send her back. https://t.co/TGwq8jMbs0 — Karl Bennett (@notKarlBennet) December 6, 2025

Honestly, that should be France, but whatever.

Asylum from what exactly? https://t.co/pbtNkYW0pL — Gung Ho 🇺🇸 (@CooperPatrick2) December 6, 2025

There is no persecution in Peru due to sexual orientation. The fact that the country does not recognize same-sex marriage is not persecution. Now, if she wants to apply for residency based on her marriage in the United States, that’s a different story. Asylum should be denied. — eljotace (@eljotace2022) December 6, 2025

There is nothing going on in Peru to warrant an asylum approval. — AletheiaPath (@Aletheiaphos) December 6, 2025

Also, why would she choose to seek asylum in America? Doesn't all the LGBTQIAPCLZOPETMO mafia think Trump is setting up internment camps for the gays or something? This should be the last place a gay person should want to come.

What persecution? Gay marriage isn't recognized in a predominantly Catholic nation, shocking. Send her back. — Carlos G. Mesa (@CarlosMesa3213) December 6, 2025

I am done with Asylum seekers - I feel no need that our tax dollars need to support them — Joshua (@fintechjosh) December 6, 2025

Asylum from Peru? I call BS — Doña de Commiefornia (@LaDonaDelValle) December 6, 2025

She just came here for her free stuff.



Nothing more. — 🇺🇸Road Warrior(Bimmer) (@RandomDeplorab1) December 6, 2025

And because America is the greatest country on Earth.

She could have avoided this by self deporting — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) December 6, 2025

And she could have had one thousand dollars.

“… leaving on a jet plane don’t know when I’ll be back again” — Salt Foambreaker (@foambreaker) December 6, 2025

Don’t care, good bye — Th3 Crypto Kid🚀🕉️3️⃣ (@th3cryptokid) December 5, 2025

Give it a few days and we will find out the missing info these liberal rags leave out… — DrCrushLibs (@DrCrushLibs) December 6, 2025

Isn't that the way it always goes?

There are tons of countries between here and Peru she could have stopped in. She can go to one of them. — Hold_Fast (@Freedom_Stands) December 6, 2025

The United States is so much nicer though. Snicker.

