Utah’s ‘Republican’ Senator Wants You Hugging Immigrants Every Morning—No, Thank You

With elected Republicans like this, who needs Democrats. Sigh.

'Republican' Sen. John Curtis: "All of us need to wake up every morning, look in the mirror, and say 'What am I doing specifically today... to make our immigrants feel more welcome.'"



No, I don't think I will. pic.twitter.com/iDXftXZkJb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 7, 2025

No. How about America cares about its own people. How about that?

The question ought to be how am I gonna fix the $40 Trillion debt. But these Clowns do anything but https://t.co/kturfJPAyn — Bill Toulouse (@BillToulouse) December 7, 2025

John Curtis was chair of the Utah County Democrat Party before he switched parties so he could have a shot at a Congressional seat in 2017.



Utah Republican voters must stop blindly supporting “nice guys” who put (R) by their names to gain power.



Cox, Curtis, Moore, Henderson…… https://t.co/BVU4ZNyhgD pic.twitter.com/Tg3430Ygdn — Big Rock Insights (@BigRockInsights) December 7, 2025

Apparently, there needs to be a more conservative option, because this isn't it.

All I want to know is how many were deported today, because I want them all gone. https://t.co/O3qrhtSTLh — Jeremy🇺🇸 (@Eternahot) December 7, 2025

Not enough, that's how many.

This is why Republicans lose. https://t.co/dA4Yl7wnfb — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 7, 2025

Utah really really wants to take away Texas’ title of Gayest Red State https://t.co/IrXJoBFiZ4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 7, 2025

Florida is the Big Brother that wishes these states would man up.

This guy is off his meds. Someone call the guys in the white coats, quick. I wonder if he has ever met an immigrant, cos he clearly has no clue. https://t.co/PZVW1BvS43 — Sin City Milla (@city_milla) December 7, 2025

How is this rancid turd any different from a Democrat?



John Curtis is probably just the latest example of a Dem running as a Republican as it's the only way to get elected in a state like Utah. https://t.co/AV1ZUcLp7V — SarahAnnRhoades (@SarahAnnRhoades) December 7, 2025

That's the correct answer.

I wake up every morning saying something close, "what am I doing specifically to make immigrants feel more comfortable, back in their own home countries?" https://t.co/QvBqSIbBjO — John Collins (@interactiveguy) December 7, 2025

That's an acceptable line of thinking.

HOW ABOUT....NO. In regards to the Somalians in Minnesota, they have stolen billions. Haven't they taken enough? https://t.co/uFHF7WzuyS — Dan Mandis (@DanMandisShow) December 7, 2025

That's probably just the tip of the iceberg.

No, instead I’ll think how can I better support ICE, BP, and US citizens. https://t.co/J2qL8Wijga — Sixfootsev3n (@sixfootsev3n) December 7, 2025

This is the answer.

Another useless RINO Utah Senator who doesn’t care about his American and Utah constituents. He’s happy to welcome illegals but when has he gone on TV to talk about supporting American citizens? https://t.co/QNMUKFJGfY — HappyKitty (@HappyKitty200) December 7, 2025

That should be his only focus and the only thing he worries about when he wakes up.

