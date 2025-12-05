Out of the Mouths of Babes: Teen Girls Torch Democrat Governor for Betraying Women’s Safety

This is proof some of the kids are indeed okay.

This high school girl just CALLED OUT her state's Democrat Governor for FAILING to protect girls.



"You have stood up for transgender athletes, but you have not stood up for us. We matter too. We have voices. We have stories. And we deserve protection in our locker rooms." pic.twitter.com/GxlskBlS4X — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

It seems Leftists are concerned with protecting boys and boys who say they're girls. That seems the opposite of feminism.

This event happened last night in Wenatchee, Washington.



These girls are fighting for an initiative to protect girls' sports.



They're gathering signatures in Washington state. pic.twitter.com/moSWt0Rc4Z — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 5, 2025

If the adults won't fight for them, the kids will fight for themselves. The adults should be ashamed they've left this fight to the kids.

Here are the initiatives gathering signatures in Washington right now.



• Protecting girls' sports

• Restoring parental rights



The teachers union is the primary opponent of both initiatives. pic.twitter.com/pMHnpRdPfY — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 5, 2025

Sadly, these young women are expendable due to the raw political power of the teachers' unions. Unfortunately, most people refuse to acknowledge that the most destructive entity in their community is their local teachers' union. Yeah, I said it. — The Retrorunner (@DougHancock11) December 5, 2025

It's not even close.

My husband, who attended the event, said that the 2 girls who spoke were so articulate. — Witness to Events (@witnesstoevents) December 5, 2025

Out of the mouth of babes!

What a lot of people don't understand is that the biggest supporters of boys participating in girls' sports are women. That's way this is continuing to be a problem. — Sam Berninger (@Sam_Berninger) December 5, 2025

That's the opposite of being a 'girl's girl'. Don't claim to care about feminism and the advancement of women when you refuse to support the rights of these young women.

We need more of this in our state! Protect our women! https://t.co/43L4wlE6m9 — TM (@thetor_74) December 5, 2025

It needs to be a national movement. This nonsense needs to be squashed once and for all.

Good for her! Shame on @TheDemocrats! Girls and women matter. https://t.co/h0MV5O6KQW — Carlotta Pini 💙 🇺🇸🦅🌮 (@CarlottaPini) December 5, 2025

Girls and women absolutely do not matter to the Democrats.

Advertisement

This brave young lady is receiving vile commentary from the deranged people opposed to her message, whipped up by the money and influence of the WEA. Yeah, they do it for the kids... https://t.co/Gfy9gtxNmU — Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) December 5, 2025

Darkness is repelled by the light.

This needs to happen in every school board meeting, in every school and in every gathering across America…



Stand strong ladies…#NoMenInWomenAndGirlsSpaces https://t.co/nlZul8g9bP — rocksonthewall (@rocksonthewall) December 5, 2025

Men should be standing shoulder to shoulder with them. Real men, that is.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.