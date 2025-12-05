Out of the Mouths of Babes: Teen Girls Torch Democrat Governor for Betraying Women’s Safety

It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries o...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

This is proof some of the kids are indeed okay.

It seems Leftists are concerned with protecting boys and boys who say they're girls. That seems the opposite of feminism. 

If the adults won't fight for them, the kids will fight for themselves. The adults should be ashamed they've left this fight to the kids.

It's not even close.

Out of the mouth of babes!

That's the opposite of being a 'girl's girl'. Don't claim to care about feminism and the advancement of women when you refuse to support the rights of these young women. 

It needs to be a national movement. This nonsense needs to be squashed once and for all. 

Girls and women absolutely do not matter to the Democrats.

Darkness is repelled by the light.

Men should be standing shoulder to shoulder with them. Real men, that is.

