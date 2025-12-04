Pramila Jayapal: ‘Being Undocumented Isn’t a Crime’ – Federal Law and Half of X Beg to Differ

Pramila Jayapal is a legislator in America. She swore to uphold the Constitution, but apparently doesn't know what a 'law' is. She also doesn't appear to know what illegal means.

Being undocumented is NOT a crime.



And despite the endless stream of xenophobic and racist rhetoric from Trump and Republicans, the vast majority of immigrants — both documented and undocumented — contribute to America in more ways than we could imagine. pic.twitter.com/blMakvh7QS — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 4, 2025

Thankfully, X had no problem correcting her nonsense.

'Libs of Tik Tok' was even kind enough to provide copies of the law to Jayapal since she is confused.

They are illegal immigrants.



You know that it is bad, that is why you change legal and illegal to undocumented and documented.



I am a legal immigrant to the United States. Why are you denigrating those of us that did it the right way? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 4, 2025

She's playing word games.

And being deported is not a punishment. — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) December 5, 2025

It's simply heling them return home.

Yes, illegally being in the US in contravention of US law is a crime.



Idiot. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 5, 2025

This is the problem: our lawmakers don’t even know the laws. Or worse, our lawmakers are lawless! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) December 5, 2025

Americans have always known Jayapal wasn't smart. The bigger issue is even she isn't dumb enough to think being in America with no paperwork is legal. She knows that is breaking the law. She is intentionally leading people astray and putting the good people at ICE in danger.

Just curious - the "Rep" part of your title, who do you represent? Would it not be the legal constituents that elected you? — Dave W Plummer (@davepl1968) December 5, 2025

In her mind, her job is to run interference for illegals.

Wrong, Jayapal!



It is a crime to be illegally present in the United States. It is also a crime for, “any person who”



8 USC 1324: Bringing in and harboring certain aliens:



(a) Criminal penalties

(1)(A) Any person who-



(iii) knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an… — American (@America98639598) December 4, 2025

Just a little flashback.

Spot on, Congresswoman. Being undocumented isn't a crime—it's a civil violation, as any first-year law student knows. Trump's "deport 'em all" isn't tough-on-crime; it's a racist ploy that ignores the immigrants who harvest our food, care for our kids, and fuel our economy. Lock… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) December 4, 2025

It's always a fun game to look for the bigot in the comments who insists brown people can't be deported because they clean her toilets and pick her food. She would have been amazing on a plantation a couple hundred years ago. She doesn't even realize she is the biggest racist of them all.

It absolutely is a crime if they entered illegally. If they entered legally and overstayed their welcome then it is civil, but also requires deportation. — Just Bruce (@briggy739) December 5, 2025

They've got to go!

