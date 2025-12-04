Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Intervi...
'Major Milestone’: Home in Pacific Palisades Receives Final Approval From the City
When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and...
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data:...
Jim Acosta Says Trump Should Be Impeached Over Hateful Comments About the Somali...
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
JD Vance Is Hearing Rumors That the EU Commission Will Fine X Hundreds...
George Clooney's Casual Muslim Brotherhood Flex: Bragging About Wife's Terror Ties on Barr...
Mayor Brandon Johnson Refuses to Entertain Racist Question About Teen Violence in Chicago
Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans...
Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel...
Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota
Walz Complains People Are Driving By and Yelling the ‘R’ Word—X Replies With...

Pramila Jayapal: ‘Being Undocumented Isn’t a Crime’ – Federal Law and Half of X Beg to Differ

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Pramila Jayapal is a legislator in America. She swore to uphold the Constitution, but apparently doesn't know what a 'law' is. She also doesn't appear to know what illegal means.

Advertisement

Thankfully, X had no problem correcting her nonsense. 

'Libs of Tik Tok' was even kind enough to provide copies of the law to Jayapal since she is confused.

She's playing word games.

It's simply heling them return home.

Recommended

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Advertisement

Americans have always known Jayapal wasn't smart. The bigger issue is even she isn't dumb enough to think being in America with no paperwork is legal. She knows that is breaking the law. She is intentionally leading people astray and putting the good people at ICE in danger. 

In her mind, her job is to run interference for illegals. 

Just a little flashback. 

Advertisement

It's always a fun game to look for the bigot in the comments who insists brown people can't be deported because they clean her toilets and pick her food. She would have been amazing on a plantation a couple hundred years ago. She doesn't even realize she is the biggest racist of them all. 

They've got to go!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Interview
Brett T.
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data: People's Safety
Brett T.
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
justmindy
'Major Milestone’: Home in Pacific Palisades Receives Final Approval From the City
Brett T.
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened justmindy
Advertisement