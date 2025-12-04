Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend

Jim Acosta Says Trump Should Be Impeached Over Hateful Comments About the Somali...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on December 04, 2025
Twitchy/SJ

At first glance, this CBS News video is alarming and demands officials are held to account. This person should have shown her license, but law enforcement need to be careful not to throw their weight around unnecessarily. 

But, wait! There's more ...

Her boyfriend is an illegal and although she was a citizen, she was driving his car. Oh.

That seems to be some key information they left out.

This is exactly what Trump meant.

Literally, show your driver's license. It's not hard.

Wonder why they do that? 

If she really didn't want to get out of her car, she could have just shown her driver's license. Easy peasy. 

She did it because she knew her boyfriend was illegal. She wanted to make a scene.

That's good advice even if your boyfriend isn't an illegal. 

Yes, yes it is. 

