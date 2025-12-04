Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend

At first glance, this CBS News video is alarming and demands officials are held to account. This person should have shown her license, but law enforcement need to be careful not to throw their weight around unnecessarily.

Advertisement

A U.S. citizen was forcibly removed from her car by federal agents in Key Largo, Florida on Wednesday after she refused to present her driver's license and roll down her window when stopped, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.



She was placed in a patrol vehicle while… pic.twitter.com/qadTTu1MIW — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2025

But, wait! There's more ...

Her boyfriend is an illegal and although she was a citizen, she was driving his car. Oh.

Why did you leave this part of the story out? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4fzpCgKeqT — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 5, 2025

That seems to be some key information they left out.

They left this part out! Hmmm... https://t.co/fTm1RcUMvk pic.twitter.com/2GabQOY7xk — Over Taxed Middle class (@kosborne159) December 5, 2025

Forgot to add this bit in your FAKE NEWS!!! https://t.co/bQGht3HlJQ pic.twitter.com/CgLczGtCXN — ErikaJHouser (@ErikaSkylar0708) December 5, 2025

This is exactly what Trump meant.

There's no story here. At all.



Everybody who refuses to show DL during a traffic stop will AND SHOULD BE detained.



You intentionally trying to inflame a non-story... https://t.co/Y83ldsMu52 — Steve (@StevePratico) December 5, 2025

Literally, show your driver's license. It's not hard.

There’s always more to the story, and the media always intentionally hides it. https://t.co/Hjf0Wq3j8N pic.twitter.com/qHcmgUphwB — Jim Price (@James_P_Price) December 5, 2025

Wonder why they do that?

Okay but you’re required to roll down your window and present ID when you’re pulled over in Florida. It’s against the law to refuse https://t.co/FaPP580yVW — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) December 5, 2025

If she really didn't want to get out of her car, she could have just shown her driver's license. Easy peasy.

Very simple way to prevent this. Just show your license to an officer when he asks for it. It really shouldn't be this hard. If you have nothing to hide, then you shouldn't need worry. https://t.co/z2A8tzwj9U — tyler_97 🇺🇸 (@youngzz97) December 5, 2025

She did it because she knew her boyfriend was illegal. She wanted to make a scene.

So what is the issue? She refused orders refused to cooperate and was treated as such. If she just showed her license then there’s no issue https://t.co/ShAJH4ocUV — Brody (@BrodyD_) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

Obey the cops at stops! It's not hard. If they screw up, get a lawyer and sue. You ruin your case if you resist in any way. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 4, 2025

That's good advice even if your boyfriend isn't an illegal.

Comply 🤷🏼‍♀️



These people want to make a scene for attention, and of course, CBS plays into it — Ashley (@American47Ash) December 4, 2025

Isn't that standard procedure when someone refuses to show ID and step out of their car? — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) December 4, 2025

Yes, yes it is.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.