George Clooney's Casual Muslim Brotherhood Flex: Bragging About Wife's Terror Ties on Barrymore's Couch

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on December 04, 2025
Rick Bajornas/United Nations via AP, File

Apparently, George Clooney thinks it's a selling point his wife helped draft the Egyptian constitution for the Muslim Brotherhood as he bragged about it on Drew Barrymore's crazy talk show. Sir, that's a huge red flag. 

No wonder George and Obama are such big pals.

She wasn't born in America. She was born in Beirut. She holds dual citizenship as a British/Lebanese national. The US doesn't have to allow her in this country and we shouldn't.

Drew isn't well. Surprisingly, she didn't crawl into George's lap during this interview as she usually does.

That would be the best announcement ever. 

Oh, he's proud of it.

At a minimum. 

She's basically a terrorist sympathizer. 

ANTISEMITISM EGYPT GEORGE CLOONEY INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISLAMIC TERRORISM

