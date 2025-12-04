George Clooney's Casual Muslim Brotherhood Flex: Bragging About Wife's Terror Ties on Barrymore's Couch

Apparently, George Clooney thinks it's a selling point his wife helped draft the Egyptian constitution for the Muslim Brotherhood as he bragged about it on Drew Barrymore's crazy talk show. Sir, that's a huge red flag.

George Clooney: "Yeah so anyways my wife helped draft the Constitution of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood in 2012 after the revolution."



Who casually drops a bomb like that on Drew Barrymore's show, my God.pic.twitter.com/gth64gDkup — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 4, 2025

Ofc ofc. LOL. https://t.co/DatukDorTU — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) December 4, 2025

No wonder George and Obama are such big pals.

Clooney’s wife is bad news. She should be sanctioned under US law for her role in developing the ICC arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. Now, we find out she played a key role in supporting the Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/ttg4aOvJHJ — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) December 4, 2025

She wasn't born in America. She was born in Beirut. She holds dual citizenship as a British/Lebanese national. The US doesn't have to allow her in this country and we shouldn't.

Drew Barrymore calls his Islamist wife “the most awake, the most smart” in this clip because of course she does.



They really think this alligator won’t eat them if they pet it enough. https://t.co/ITrzwnqmZS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 4, 2025

Drew isn't well. Surprisingly, she didn't crawl into George's lap during this interview as she usually does.

Donald Trump has the chance to do the funniest thing… https://t.co/ITrzwnqmZS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 4, 2025

That would be the best announcement ever.

Nothing like casually being proud of involvement with an international destabilization network responsible for murdering thousands and displacing millions.

A true champagne reformer… https://t.co/Xu4SWjWhF4 — Rosemary Stainbrook (@Rlynnd1) December 4, 2025

Casually dropping that your wife works with a terrorist organization, all with a smirk on your face https://t.co/loXWN1OaVZ — Ariella 💛🤘 (@ariellakimmel) December 4, 2025

Oh, he's proud of it.

Amal Clooney is a vile, filthy antisemite who should be prosecuted for violating the American Servicemembers Protection Act . https://t.co/iI59yb2MDW — Shoshana🦁🌞🇸🇨🪬 (@Shoshana51728) December 4, 2025

At a minimum.

TLDR Ms. Clooney works as the mob lawyer for the Muslim Brotherhood®



She covers for them and gives terrorists legitimacy. https://t.co/A2vOoLOI95 — CyberChief (@YDBPDHR) December 4, 2025

She's basically a terrorist sympathizer.

