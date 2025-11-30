Anonymous WaPo Hit Piece Plus Shadowy ‘Former Officials’ Concern Troll Letter = 2020 Cosplay in 2025

Here we go again ... the really important former officials signing off on a letter scolding the Trump Administration about one thing or the other. That went over so well last time they tried it.

Former US military lawyers speak out



"The Former JAGs Working Group unanimously considers both the giving and the execution of these orders, if true, to constitute war crimes, murder, or both"



Statement on Media Reports of Pentagon “No Quarter” Orders in Caribbean Boat Strikes pic.twitter.com/eXo0bs4zyb — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 29, 2025

"IF TRUE"😡😡😡😡😡



Geez I hate these people. The WaPo article they are citing is an anonymously-sourced hit piece from a fantasy tabloid with a long and ignominious track record of wholly fabricating "news stories" to attack President Trump.



JAGs are lawyers. I thought… https://t.co/9TokuGgxhI — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 30, 2025

Everything boils down to politics now. Professional standards—whether for generals or judges—no longer matter. Their visceral hatred of Trump overrides every oath, norm, and principle they once claimed to uphold.

If Mr. "Tanya Chutkan can have a trial on the January 6 charges completed by the election" is pushing something, everyone's default presumption should be that reality is the opposite. https://t.co/XkZv8hptM6 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 30, 2025

It's all for show.

Sounds suspiciously like “51 former intel officials” doesn’t it🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/ZSFuEfCBWw — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) November 30, 2025

"The Former JAGs Working Group" was created earlier this year, and is made up of unnamed "retired" JAG officers who want to act as an unconstitutional guardrail against the Trump administration.



So, it's a politically motivated and secretive group that just happened to put out… https://t.co/1UFl41Un2Z — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) November 30, 2025

It's a shadow group of Leftists.

The people falling for this anonymously-sourced story are ignoring the expensive, meticulous narrative rollout created by whatever DC hack shop succeeded the former Arabella Advisors. https://t.co/w6I9SGU8mx — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 30, 2025

We’ve seen this play before



It’s not going to work this time https://t.co/9C22E3YDK2 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 29, 2025

The sequel is never as good as the original.

Y’all really gonna try the “former officials sign a letter” thing again?



Really? https://t.co/WwgTvBMAbm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 30, 2025

What's the definition of insanity? Oh yes, trying the same thing and thinking you'll get different results this time. Yeah, about that.

"If true" - this is exactly like the "Dirty 51" letter.

Since 2021, I have been told by the Left and their Media that it is immoral/illegal for the The United States to:



1) prevent illegal entry, or subsequent removal of illegals.



2) incarcerate or even formally charge… https://t.co/ZiS0DqcJXN — Mark DeBenon (@MarkDeBenon) November 30, 2025

That about covers it.

A “Former JAG Working Group” sounds about as insufferable as you can imagine. https://t.co/qtpuiNkU1b — Eric🎙️ (@ThereWBBourbon) November 29, 2025

Basically a group of Karens with law degrees.

