VIP
Anonymous WaPo Hit Piece Plus Shadowy ‘Former Officials’ Concern Troll Letter = 2020 Cosplay in 2025

justmindy
justmindy | 4:50 PM on November 30, 2025
Twitchy

Here we go again ... the really important former officials signing off on a letter scolding the Trump Administration about one thing or the other. That went over so well last time they tried it. 

Everything boils down to politics now. Professional standards—whether for generals or judges—no longer matter. Their visceral hatred of Trump overrides every oath, norm, and principle they once claimed to uphold.

Grateful Calvin
It's all for show.

It's a shadow group of Leftists. 

The sequel is never as good as the original. 

What's the definition of insanity? Oh yes, trying the same thing and thinking you'll get different results this time. Yeah, about that. 

That about covers it. 

Basically a group of Karens with law degrees.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

