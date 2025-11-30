Vindman 2.0: Same Family, Same Threat—Now He Wants Troops in Prison for Doing Their Jobs

Apparently, Eugene Vindman plans to prosecute military members doing their jobs and maybe Pete Hegseth also.
Hey @SecWar. You criming again?— Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) November 28, 2025
Let there be no doubt, you will be held accountable along with those that executed your illegal order. https://t.co/ZuuiwJLcJI
Put “blanket pardon for everyone involved in Caribbean drone strikes” on the to-do list for the end of this term https://t.co/KmZ1vxNYNs— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 29, 2025
Sounds fair.
I’m sure this message will go over gangbusters with military members, Eugene.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 29, 2025
Keep it up. You’re doing great. https://t.co/H7hjsXSc7r
People protecting our country love to be threatened with lifetime incarceration.
This Ukrainian has yet to find a law abiding American soldier he doesn't hate. https://t.co/EESberrmwS— Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) November 29, 2025
“Along with those that executed your illegal order.”— Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) November 29, 2025
Aka uniformed active duty servicemen.
How is this not anything other than sedition? https://t.co/meCpVHatLe
It very clearly is.
Democrat congressional members are now threatening to prosecute drone operators for doing their jobs.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 29, 2025
Seems less than ideal. https://t.co/H7hjsXREhT
And those people have spouses, parents, family members and friends who also won't be very happy about it.
Recommended
When this is all said and done, I have a feeling @YVindman is going to regret this post: https://t.co/wDNQwmrWc4— Ryan S. Powers (@RyanSPowers) November 30, 2025
The Democrat from Ukraine has thoughts https://t.co/L3QkowUiyF— Chris (@ChrisMears00) November 30, 2025
You're a traitor. https://t.co/6S1YpTToJ4— I, MAGA Prince! My opinions are my own. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Cigar1776) November 29, 2025
The Trump Derangement Syndrome is eating his brain.
Shut up Eugene. https://t.co/43ty0sDSNi— Ron A. (@Bipolarization) November 30, 2025
Evergreen.
Eugene, we got your number. Be careful who you slander… https://t.co/HGYrl20BsA— Migs_Sr (@migs_sr) November 29, 2025
A subtle post coding the same rhetoric as Kelly. These politicians are scum!! https://t.co/tpDEsSgOsv— Mi§plªced In§ªnıťy (@AmericnB) November 29, 2025
Two peas in a pod.
Vindman’s are traitors to this country https://t.co/DiSyZn9mb5— KC Loughlin (@Loughlin031965) November 29, 2025
What are they putting in the water in Virginia that turns men into ladies? https://t.co/0Z77aPJmi5— A.I. Agent Gensler SEC Division of Parody (@SecGensler) November 29, 2025
And turns the ladies into Karens.
Shut up, turd. https://t.co/5sm7RAVbq7— ScottieGT (@TheScottieGT) November 30, 2025
You care more about protecting the borders of a foreign country than you do about America’s borders. They are terrorists using boats to traffic weapons of mass destruction. The last administration gave them a free pass to do so. I do not care what happens them. For once we are… https://t.co/kkaAzLCL1G— LTD (@LTD39292141) November 29, 2025
Grifters gonna grift. https://t.co/HcxdWsIjUf— Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) November 30, 2025
Same as it always was.
