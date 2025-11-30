Vindman 2.0: Same Family, Same Threat—Now He Wants Troops in Prison for Doing Their Jobs

Apparently, Eugene Vindman plans to prosecute military members doing their jobs and maybe Pete Hegseth also.

Hey @SecWar. You criming again?



Let there be no doubt, you will be held accountable along with those that executed your illegal order. https://t.co/ZuuiwJLcJI — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) November 28, 2025

Put “blanket pardon for everyone involved in Caribbean drone strikes” on the to-do list for the end of this term https://t.co/KmZ1vxNYNs — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 29, 2025

Sounds fair.

I’m sure this message will go over gangbusters with military members, Eugene.



Keep it up. You’re doing great. https://t.co/H7hjsXSc7r — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 29, 2025

People protecting our country love to be threatened with lifetime incarceration.

This Ukrainian has yet to find a law abiding American soldier he doesn't hate. https://t.co/EESberrmwS — Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) November 29, 2025

“Along with those that executed your illegal order.”



Aka uniformed active duty servicemen.



How is this not anything other than sedition? https://t.co/meCpVHatLe — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) November 29, 2025

It very clearly is.

Democrat congressional members are now threatening to prosecute drone operators for doing their jobs.



Seems less than ideal. https://t.co/H7hjsXREhT — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 29, 2025

And those people have spouses, parents, family members and friends who also won't be very happy about it.

When this is all said and done, I have a feeling @YVindman is going to regret this post: https://t.co/wDNQwmrWc4 — Ryan S. Powers (@RyanSPowers) November 30, 2025

The Democrat from Ukraine has thoughts https://t.co/L3QkowUiyF — Chris (@ChrisMears00) November 30, 2025

You're a traitor. https://t.co/6S1YpTToJ4 — I, MAGA Prince! My opinions are my own. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Cigar1776) November 29, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is eating his brain.

Evergreen.

Eugene, we got your number. Be careful who you slander… https://t.co/HGYrl20BsA — Migs_Sr (@migs_sr) November 29, 2025

A subtle post coding the same rhetoric as Kelly. These politicians are scum!! https://t.co/tpDEsSgOsv — Mi§plªced In§ªnıťy (@AmericnB) November 29, 2025

Two peas in a pod.

Vindman’s are traitors to this country https://t.co/DiSyZn9mb5 — KC Loughlin (@Loughlin031965) November 29, 2025

What are they putting in the water in Virginia that turns men into ladies? https://t.co/0Z77aPJmi5 — A.I. Agent Gensler SEC Division of Parody (@SecGensler) November 29, 2025

And turns the ladies into Karens.

You care more about protecting the borders of a foreign country than you do about America’s borders. They are terrorists using boats to traffic weapons of mass destruction. The last administration gave them a free pass to do so. I do not care what happens them. For once we are… https://t.co/kkaAzLCL1G — LTD (@LTD39292141) November 29, 2025

Grifters gonna grift. https://t.co/HcxdWsIjUf — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) November 30, 2025

Same as it always was.

