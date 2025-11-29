Bulwark's Cathy Young: Trump Is Embracing the White Nationalist Concept of ‘Remigration’
He Went, He Saw, He Did NOT Pray: Pope Leo XIV’s Quiet Act of Defiance at the Blue Mosque

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on November 29, 2025
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Pope Leo visited the site of the 'Blue Mosque' in Turkey and this drew many opinions on X.

To his credit, the Pope did refuse an invitation to join them in prayer.

Popes in the past had agreed to pray there, so that's a point for Pope Leo. Good on him. 

It was the correct decision. 

Exactly.

Period.

It should be a no brainer.

Fair enough.

CATHOLIC CHURCH ISLAM POPE LEO XIV TURKEY VATICAN

