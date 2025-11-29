He Went, He Saw, He Did NOT Pray: Pope Leo XIV’s Quiet Act of Defiance at the Blue Mosque

Pope Leo visited the site of the 'Blue Mosque' in Turkey and this drew many opinions on X.

Starting off his third day in Türkiye on his first Apostolic Journey, Pope Leo XIV visited the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as the “Blue Mosque.”



"The Pope experienced the visit to the Mosque in silence, in a spirit of recollection and attentive listening, with deep respect… pic.twitter.com/ba0RjYfZsG — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) November 29, 2025

Pope Leo XIV tours famous Blue Mosque in Turkey, declines to join in prayer https://t.co/kJh1Qxb1wq pic.twitter.com/6eGnopRQEG — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2025

To his credit, the Pope did refuse an invitation to join them in prayer.

BREAKING



Pope Leo XIV visited the Blue Mosque in Istanbul today



The Imam has said that he invited Leo XIV to pray there, as was scheduled, but Leo politely declined, merely replying 'That's okay' pic.twitter.com/i6fYcztMLk — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) November 29, 2025

Pope Leo XIV visited Istanbul’s Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as the “Blue Mosque.”



Leo declined an offer to pray there, in a break from his predecessors Popes Benedict XVI and Francis who both prayed at the mosque during their visits, the mosque’s muezzin told journalists. pic.twitter.com/MYL0S2OYtC — Justin S. McLellan (@McLellan_Js) November 29, 2025

Popes in the past had agreed to pray there, so that's a point for Pope Leo. Good on him.

Credit where due.

Good decision. — Rod Halvorsen at EVR_Forge. Jeremiah 6:16 (@EVR_Forge) November 29, 2025

Leo’s decision was correct, and better than that of Benedict and Francis.



It is a gesture our Greek Orthodox brethren in particular will not fail to notice. https://t.co/ZuskLqDGTW — NubesPluantIustum (@pluant) November 29, 2025

It was the correct decision.

Well I guess Leo is officially more based than BXVI then that settles it https://t.co/HoaA7qJbVC — Menarion (@cath_menarion) November 29, 2025

Why would the pope pray to a false prophet? — Ronald Dregan (@_Ronald_Dregan) November 29, 2025

Exactly.

The Catholic church is back. — Mickey Waters (@MickeyWaters85) November 29, 2025

It's NOT shocking. For any Catholic to engage in prayer to Allah (who is not the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob) would be blasphemous. He did the right thing. Moslems do NOT pray to the ONE TRUE GOD. — CottonCrazy (sir/master) (@SirCottonCrazy) November 29, 2025

Period.

In what world would this be shocking? — Angelina Smoooth (@Steelin_TheShow) November 29, 2025

It should be a no brainer.

well, he is the pope https://t.co/51QEt1iKUg — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 29, 2025

Why would he join in prayer to a false god? https://t.co/vhkFlSKNDI — Ken Shepherd (@KenShepherd) November 29, 2025

Seems like a fair deal, I’ll respect your mosque but won’t pray to another religion https://t.co/mqfGe9645T — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) November 29, 2025

Fair enough.

