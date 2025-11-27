Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really
Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated...
JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees...
'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political...
Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is...
WATCH: Trump Reacts to the Shooting of Two Members of the National Guard
VIP
Sen. Mark Kelly Tells Rachel Maddow He Knows About Political Violence
NYT: 'Almost Clinical' Piece Claims Trump’s Image of Stamina Is Getting Harder to...
John Pavlovitz Blames Trump and Hegseth for Putting Guard 'In Harm's Way'
Your Tax Dollars Brought Him Here: Afghan National Who Entered Under Biden Shoots...
VIP
Grateful This Thanksgiving—for Our Readers, Family, and the Glorious Turkey-Rinse Meltdown
Flashback: Gov. JB Pritzker Said Trump Sent in the National Guard to Take...
Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and...
Journo Blames West Virginia Governor for Sending National Guard 'To Die for a...

America First Response: USCIS Stops All Afghan Immigration After National Guard Attack

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 AM on November 27, 2025
Twitchy

After today's shooting of National Guardsmen in Washington DC, the USCIS has announced it is suspending all visas and immigration processes for Afghan nationals.

Advertisement

That's a good start.

Recommended

Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING
Sam J.
Advertisement

That would be for the best.

It's a little too late to do the right thing now, but at least maybe it can save some lives down the road. 

Not always. Sometimes it is preferable. 

Probably. The federal government needs to be prepared to fight back if they do. 

Advertisement

It is long overdue and should not have taken a shooting of servicemen and women. 

Send back their best men. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AFGHANISTAN MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING
Sam J.
JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees That Were Made
Doug P.
Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated In Another Country
Grateful Calvin
'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political Violence
Grateful Calvin
Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Trips Over Her Recent Nat'l Guard Warning During Today's Mega-Ratioed Reaction
Doug P.
Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and Blamed Trump
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING Sam J.
Advertisement