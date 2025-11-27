America First Response: USCIS Stops All Afghan Immigration After National Guard Attack

After today's shooting of National Guardsmen in Washington DC, the USCIS has announced it is suspending all visas and immigration processes for Afghan nationals.

Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.



The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and… — USCIS (@USCIS) November 27, 2025

BREAKING: USCIS announces it is suspending all immigration applications for Afghan nationals, effective immediately.



This would include work permits, asylum & refugee requests, naturalization, family benefits, etc. USCIS oversees legal immigration into the U.S. https://t.co/l1d3LXk6ct — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 27, 2025

Good now add every other country to the list and add an indefinite immigration moratorium from every country across the globe until we unf**k this mess. Then keep going. https://t.co/agZr0yFds5 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0U3Q7pVZ — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) November 27, 2025

That's a good start.

Hell yes. Exactly what I voted for. Until America, including our border, is secured, and immigration policies are strictly updated and enforced, deportations must be increased and the immigration must cease. https://t.co/XdOUPVJVzj — Rick Dickson🇺🇸 (@rickdicksonreal) November 27, 2025

HOW about ALL applications be suspended from any country UNTIL we expel the ROT in this country?! Im DONE! https://t.co/UYPM3aj15a — Maximus RIP 6~17~16 (@PDiddy911) November 27, 2025

That would be for the best.

Closing the barn door after the horse is out but it’s something. https://t.co/TsSmC8EYzJ — janice (@chestnuthell) November 27, 2025

It's a little too late to do the right thing now, but at least maybe it can save some lives down the road.

Collective punishment is bad https://t.co/2zS60YrGHR — Ben Yelin (@byelin) November 27, 2025

Not always. Sometimes it is preferable.

All immigration should be suspended for at least 10 years until we finish deporting the gimmiegrants. https://t.co/A6Jh37Qwpu — KGB Garbage Spy (@wishful4me) November 27, 2025

Some deranged judge will strike this down in a week or less https://t.co/gibxH4Qs0g — Mike (@M_k_m_93) November 27, 2025

Probably. The federal government needs to be prepared to fight back if they do.

Or we can just deport them back to Afghanistan — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) November 27, 2025

A good first step. But the ones already here need to be re-reviewed and deported too — Ethan Isaacson (@ethan1saacson) November 27, 2025

Looks like the swift fix is already in motion: reviewing 200,000+ cases for re-interviews, halting green cards and asylum, and prioritizing deportations. With American blood on U.S. soil, this accountability overdue yesterday. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) November 27, 2025

It is long overdue and should not have taken a shooting of servicemen and women.

They should go ahead and do this with EVERY country right now. — ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ☞ Ham 🕚 (@zedidutch) November 27, 2025

Good. They are needed in Afghanistan to help rebuild it. — Kai Hypko (@KaiHypko) November 27, 2025

Send back their best men.

