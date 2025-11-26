This Is Why Everyone Hides When the Woke Cousin Shows Up to Thanksgiving

She's baaccckk. The most annoying woman on the internet is here to tell Americans how to talk to their transphobic Uncle at Thanksgiving.

At what point do they politely but firmly send you into a padded room? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 26, 2025

Wherever that point may be, she is long past it.

This is the closest you will get to a real thanksgiving dinner, you are insufferable. I would much rather starve then listen to this dribble. — Cali-Florida Patriot 🇺🇸🐊 (@CaliPatriot20) November 26, 2025

Why is this demeanor so punchable https://t.co/Sw1CUlnfL6 — Erin St. Gull (@earnestpost) November 26, 2025

It would be so deserved.

This video does a great job at showing a major brick in the wall that causes so many boys to end up with a deep hatred of school and teachers.



It shouldn't be "don't talk to me like a child"

It should be "don't talk to children with psychopathic contempt either" https://t.co/iSjRLcg5Fh — Andy RedBeard (@AndyTheRedBeard) November 26, 2025

If a parent walks into a classroom, and the teacher is like this, ask for a new teacher.

"They are who they are and we are not going to pretend otherwise because you are uncomfortable." https://t.co/MAEZy7Vjk3 pic.twitter.com/uZqbKhTkMA — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 26, 2025

Legitimately can’t imagine speaking to a grown man this way https://t.co/nqsTDK9qDM — Patriarchy Hannah (@harmonizedjen) November 26, 2025

Most sane people can't.

The cringe meter just exploded https://t.co/QEHZICyBiF — Ryan - millennial family guy (@patriotic_giant) November 26, 2025

It's off the charts!

The cringe level on this is off the charts.

I repeat, Lefty Feminists are the most annoying people on planet earth. https://t.co/pU6WuJ9r84 — Sheila (@SheilaTequilaHI) November 26, 2025

Due to inflationary pressures #TouchGrassTotalitarianism just got 10% more totalitarian.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/DD1B0msKSh — Justin Stanley (@juststan239800) November 26, 2025

Getting more anti-trans off of just knowing this video exists https://t.co/eI6mhr9v00 — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) November 26, 2025

It's literally having the opposite effect.

1/

There's a genre of woke-posting where they state their views as if they were talking to toddlers as a way of making their views look obvious (even kids get it!), grabbing moral authority (I'm the teacher!), and leveraging condescension to imply their opponents are beneath them https://t.co/3XfrYjj4Ym — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) November 26, 2025

They actually believe they are better than everyone else.

“At this table we’re respectful, now go sit in the calm down corner”



The left is the party of letting rapists into our country and then letting them out on cashless bail, if you notice this you get treated like a defective child. Respectfully, shut up about respect. https://t.co/FtNFqmONON — Swalas (@Swalas420) November 26, 2025

Honestly, she is due no respect. All she deserves is mocking.

