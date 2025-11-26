National Guardsman 'Shocked and Betrayed' That America Actually Enforces Its Immigration L...
Ex-GOP Staffer Tim Miller Turned Leftist Tool Takes on 20 Gen-Z Conservatives – Explains Pre-Trump Losses

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 26, 2025
Townhall Media

If you wonder why Republicans lost quite often in the years before Trump, look no further than this um, interesting, episode. Tim Miller of 'The Bulwark' takes on 20 conservatives and it's pretty revealing. 

Just a quick refresher on Tim's resume. Anyway, 'The Bulwark' calls itself 'resistance media', but it's basically a bunch of lib nonsense with people who look forward to their daily hits on MSNBC or whatever dumb name they are calling that network these days.

He's whatever funds his desire for new and improved pearl necklaces. 

Again, he believes nothing. He believes whatever will get him attention. It's hard to articulate an argument for what you believe when you believe nothing.

When one of the Obama Bros is cheering him on, you know he's lost the plot.

Hopefully, they realize there is no going back.

He's not. Solved that puzzle. 

Good times.

He's more of an attention seeker who thinks he is way smarter than he actually is. 

