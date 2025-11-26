Ex-GOP Staffer Tim Miller Turned Leftist Tool Takes on 20 Gen-Z Conservatives – Explains Pre-Trump Losses

If you wonder why Republicans lost quite often in the years before Trump, look no further than this um, interesting, episode. Tim Miller of 'The Bulwark' takes on 20 conservatives and it's pretty revealing.

If you want to know just how much Donald Trump saved the Republican Party, here is somebody who worked for McCain in '08, the RNC for Romney in '12, and was Jeb Bush's communications director in '16 who is now arguing to abolish ICE, abolish the second amendment, that blue cities… https://t.co/8fEgPRuQYF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 25, 2025

Just a quick refresher on Tim's resume. Anyway, 'The Bulwark' calls itself 'resistance media', but it's basically a bunch of lib nonsense with people who look forward to their daily hits on MSNBC or whatever dumb name they are calling that network these days.

Wow. Tim Miller now calls himself a liberal millennial.



Looks like his never-Trump Derangement Syndrome became a chronic condition known as liberalism. Sad. https://t.co/FaXRnYYPje — Tricky1947 (@biblebkwm) November 25, 2025

He's whatever funds his desire for new and improved pearl necklaces.

Tim worked for both McCain and Romney, by the way. https://t.co/8AUQLMLZQv — Louis Rice (@LouRice97) November 25, 2025

1. He cannot define fascism in any meaningful way.

2. Crime stats show the great deal of crimes which are prevented by the would be victim being armed.

3. He cannot define what are American values, just his own values.

4. Red states have blue cities that are governed poorly. https://t.co/DU7X7sxnN1 — Jonesboy (@Jonesboycool) November 25, 2025

Again, he believes nothing. He believes whatever will get him attention. It's hard to articulate an argument for what you believe when you believe nothing.

This is worth it just to hear @Timodc say the words “I’m a liberal millennial” https://t.co/63mz75NcKI — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 25, 2025

When one of the Obama Bros is cheering him on, you know he's lost the plot.

This guy was a Republican in 2008-2016. It’s no wonder this party still has rot in it. No telling how many more Millers there are that have laid low and are trying to take over once Trump is gone. https://t.co/zNYudoaBy3 — Caden G (@TheCadG) November 25, 2025

Hopefully, they realize there is no going back.

I’m really perplexed at how Tim Miller is still a Republican. https://t.co/bzOinLCKIp — President Cat (@BurgessBoston) November 25, 2025

He's not. Solved that puzzle.

Nothing will ever be funnier than The Bulwark on election night 2024. You can see Tim Miller visibly aging every time Trump won a swing state. It’s uncanny. — Dustythepainter (@dustythepainter) November 25, 2025

Good times.

This Tim Miller guy is severely under-informed and is old enough to get better informed but chooses not to. I suspect he's a drive-by-dunk arguer who refuses to in fact listen and to in fact receive what might be bias busting info. — Due Process (@DueProcessIggy) November 25, 2025

He's more of an attention seeker who thinks he is way smarter than he actually is.

