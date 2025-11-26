National Guardsman 'Shocked and Betrayed' That America Actually Enforces Its Immigration Laws for Once

A National Guardsman says he feels betrayed by America ... because America enforced its laws. Seems an odd thing for a National Guardsman to feel upset about, but here we are.
A 22-year-old soldier says he feels betrayed by the country after ICE took his stepfather into custody earlier this week.— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 25, 2025
The National Guardsman says his stepfather has no criminal record.
Read more at https://t.co/KhyRojH0YP pic.twitter.com/qpIWtaOV9C
A 22-year-old soldier who lives in Staten Island, New York says he feels betrayed by the country after ICE took his stepfather into custody earlier this week.
The National Guardsman, who only wants to be identified as Jesus, says his stepfather has no criminal record and now he is reaching out to fellow service members and his community as he begs for his loved one's release.
"My stepfather, who has raised me for as long as I can remember and who I consider my true father was taken into ICE custody while on his way to work early that morning," Jesus said.
On Nov. 18, around 6:30 a.m., the 41-year-old father of five from Mexico was arrested by ICE.
"My sister called me crying to tell me what had happened. And that moment I felt shock, anger and disbelief. How could this happen to my father? In the same country I proudly serve?" Jesus said.
Jesus spoke out surrounded by support at the La Colmena office, a nonprofit community organization that provides resources for immigrants.
"There's other families that are going through this and many families that will go through this," Jesus said. "So I just want to know that their voice is also important."
Jesus said his stepfather is undocumented with legal proceedings pending, but he has no criminal record.
There are lots of Dads in prison who have kids and stepkids who really love them. That doesn't mean they are allowed to break the law. Some probably have kids in the military even.
https://t.co/TcfdSpxLH6 pic.twitter.com/sdbsH6wmPZ— Tim (@Timbunchanumber) November 26, 2025
Don’t care. They’ve all got to go. https://t.co/nHzHMAaGe1— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 25, 2025
Unfortunately, your kid serving in the military doesn't grant you a 'get out of jail free' card.
Well your step father is a criminal by being here illegally. Being in the military he should know that. https://t.co/7Lj2d1T9st— Elizabeth G (@Smokeysrules) November 26, 2025
You're free to renounce your citizenship and go with him. So much for your oath.🤷♂️ https://t.co/QCDBVOK2Uo— Healing Republic Daily_stir (@daily_stir) November 26, 2025
Doesn't seem he took that oath too seriously.
Is he illegal? Then he is a criminal. Bye bye https://t.co/IS0CbSk83H— Giorgo29 (@JJ099292) November 25, 2025
As an American citizen I feel betrayed we can’t find military members who don’t whine bc they expect special treatment for their lawbreaking families. SCOTUS needs to end birthright citizenship asap! https://t.co/II3XIDUqZh— Lisa Blackerby Wells (@WellsBlackerby) November 26, 2025
But was he here illegally? If he was what did you expect? He should have self-deported and returned legally , that is if he wanted to be an American. https://t.co/iQPsxahiMf— Michael Bristow (@Michael06050010) November 25, 2025
He had that option. He chose poorly.
