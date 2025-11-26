Ex-GOP Staffer Tim Miller Turned Leftist Tool Takes on 20 Gen-Z Conservatives –...
National Guardsman 'Shocked and Betrayed' That America Actually Enforces Its Immigration Laws for Once

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 26, 2025
meme

A National Guardsman says he feels betrayed by America ... because America enforced its laws. Seems an odd thing for a National Guardsman to feel upset about, but here we are.

A 22-year-old soldier who lives in Staten Island, New York says he feels betrayed by the country after ICE took his stepfather into custody earlier this week.

The National Guardsman, who only wants to be identified as Jesus, says his stepfather has no criminal record and now he is reaching out to fellow service members and his community as he begs for his loved one's release.

"My stepfather, who has raised me for as long as I can remember and who I consider my true father was taken into ICE custody while on his way to work early that morning," Jesus said.

On Nov. 18, around 6:30 a.m., the 41-year-old father of five from Mexico was arrested by ICE.

"My sister called me crying to tell me what had happened. And that moment I felt shock, anger and disbelief. How could this happen to my father? In the same country I proudly serve?" Jesus said.

Jesus spoke out surrounded by support at the La Colmena office, a nonprofit community organization that provides resources for immigrants.

"There's other families that are going through this and many families that will go through this," Jesus said. "So I just want to know that their voice is also important."

Jesus said his stepfather is undocumented with legal proceedings pending, but he has no criminal record.

There are lots of Dads in prison who have kids and stepkids who really love them. That doesn't mean they are allowed to break the law. Some probably have kids in the military even. 

Unfortunately, your kid serving in the military doesn't grant you a 'get out of jail free' card.

Doesn't seem he took that oath too seriously. 

He had that option. He chose poorly. 

BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MILITARY SANCTUARY CITIES

