Ilhan Omar: 'Somalis have always been the fabric of this nation' – X responds with brutal fact-check

Fact check: false.

Ilhan Omar: "Somalis have always seen as a fabric of this nation" pic.twitter.com/EzNvOzo1h0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 24, 2025

If there was a word association game and the prompt is: fabric of America, the first response is not going to be 'the Somalis'. Let's be real.

Actually never.

Never have they been considered part of the fabric of this nation. https://t.co/3sNiO0AGZV — bat yael (@batmaccabee) November 24, 2025

Americans were kind enough to allow some Somalis to come to the US after a terrible Civil War in their own country. They were expected to come to this country and assimilate. Instead, too many of them have taken it upon themselves to defraud the American welfare system and charity organizations.

There are plenty of great Somali people who do the right things, However having a Multiple Fraud person as teh most famous representative of your people really is a bad look. This is why many Somali's are turning away from supporting Ilhan. She is for herself, her clan, not for… https://t.co/zst39jlgXE — Hassan Rasheid (@darealHassan) November 24, 2025

Beyond her marriage scandal with an alleged 'brother', it's factual she started sleeping with a married man while she herself was married, he left his very distressed wife and child and then Omar divorced and the two married. For someone who pretends to be so religious, she hardly behaves that way.

Ilhan Omar seems to genuinely loathe America and white Christians more generally, but also says Somalis refuse to leave:



"We're not going anywhere."



Why? Because they see America as a piggy bank to loot in order to funnel money, power, and influence back to their actual home. https://t.co/1J8YNRomDD — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 24, 2025

She loathes white men except the one she stole from his wife and took as her own.

They’re just saying anything now https://t.co/659G7K5AvN — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) November 24, 2025

She is totally divorced from reality.

What since like 1990? https://t.co/FeVf2WLLbZ — Timon Cline (@tlloydcline) November 24, 2025

No they haven’t! They are harassing people of other faiths and pushing their Radical Muslim agenda on Americans! https://t.co/HpRvXtVLtq — Annamarie Cicero (@AnnamarieC31389) November 24, 2025

And at least in Minnesota, they are stealing a whole bunch of taxpayer money.

A complete lie, but then again, she’s a Democrat, so that’s to be expected. https://t.co/uYVkFAsSNj — Heavy Rain (@eepauley) November 24, 2025

We don't have to pretend this is true. It is ahistorical nonsense. https://t.co/ucI4bbg48t — CajunTexan (@CajunTexan_) November 24, 2025

No one is required to participate in Omar's fairy tales.

Such gaslighting. These people mean nothing to the US and never did until bummer dropped them in https://t.co/4uBtXcgDGn — Anne skorski (@AnneSkorsk77998) November 24, 2025

They are legends only in Omar's little mind.

