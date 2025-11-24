General Mike Flynn Tells James Comey, 'Don't Think It's Over'
Ilhan Omar: 'Somalis have always been the fabric of this nation' – X responds with brutal fact-check

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Fact check: false.

If there was a word association game and the prompt is: fabric of America, the first response is not going to be 'the Somalis'. Let's be real.

Americans were kind enough to allow some Somalis to come to the US after a terrible Civil War in their own country. They were expected to come to this country and assimilate. Instead, too many of them have taken it upon themselves to defraud the American welfare system and charity organizations.

Beyond her marriage scandal with an alleged 'brother', it's factual she started sleeping with a married man while she herself was married, he left his very distressed wife and child and then Omar divorced and the two married. For someone who pretends to be so religious, she hardly behaves that way.

She loathes white men except the one she stole from his wife and took as her own.

She is totally divorced from reality.

And at least in Minnesota, they are stealing a whole bunch of taxpayer money.

No one is required to participate in Omar's fairy tales.

They are legends only in Omar's little mind.

