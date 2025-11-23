Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First

A Minnesota Sheriff gave a speech (not in English) making it very clear who he believes he is obligated to protect.

Minnesota Sheriff says he’s a police officer for Somalians first in the U.S. and abroad pic.twitter.com/Wy2yg8w9xc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 22, 2025

One day this state will look and function like South Africa. It may take a generation or two, but it's coming.



Without major interventions or shifts, the twin cities are going to mirror Joburg. https://t.co/O6m1W17FuD — Spike (@spikesguides) November 23, 2025

Or worse.

At the 24 second mark he says, “that’s why we are different from foreigners,” referring to native, Minnesotan officers.



Read that again. He refers to the natives as the foreigners. It’s an invasion. https://t.co/BOy7SqsgfE — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 23, 2025

Like, he doesn't seem to get Americans are not the 'foreigners'. He's the foreigner.

This feels the opposite of fine.

This should be grounds for dismissal https://t.co/FNhS8Z22Xk — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) November 23, 2025

Once Muslims get into positions of power like this, it's too late. https://t.co/Wxrt3NuzMM — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 23, 2025

When they start calling us "foreigners", it's over. — Andy Leitermann (@andyleitermann) November 23, 2025

That's the truth.

When people go to other countries, they are suppose to change their way of life to match the country. Not the country change to match them. That is where our country went wrong thanks to democrats. https://t.co/uDGzJSQ9aU — tracy roberson (@trobers81) November 23, 2025

Boom! It's not on American police officers to understand other cultures or ways of life. People in America need to adopt their lifestyle to American cultural norms or get out.

We need to deport more than just those on Temporary Protected Status... https://t.co/FjFvjr7Htp — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@MichaelCassidy) November 23, 2025

This is Islam in America



Where Muslim Somali police say they are “Somalia first” and not US



THIS IS A CLEAR INVASION & SUBVERSION OF U.S.



Americans have no idea how bad the problem is and these jihadists know it



Warning signs are everywhere https://t.co/kbNKTwHckE — John Ferguson (@JohnnyWhiskyTX) November 23, 2025

Too many Americans are ignoring it.

In other words, this Somali “sheriff” has pledged to turn Minnesota into the exact same sort of shithole that actual Somali is. Why don’t they just go back? https://t.co/Wnlto9d0Va — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2025

That sounds like a good idea.

The Somalian police officer took an oath to uphold the law and protect and serve all Americans not just the Somalians. There's a problem in Minnesota. — BiteBack🇺🇲 (@Sharpeisnark) November 23, 2025

He just admitted to violating his oath of office on camera.

A Sheriff serves the Constitution and the entire county, not a specific ethnic enclave.

If his loyalty lies with a group "abroad" rather than the American citizens paying his salary, he needs to hand over the badge and… — Rusty (@fbwalker4) November 23, 2025

He should be immediately fired. The sane people of Minnesota won't push for it though. They are complacent.

They will never be Americans. They don't want to be Americans. They are hostile towards Americans. There is no reason for them to be on our soil. No matter what their legal status is, they need to be returned to Africa. — LoveHerMadly (@Xlovehermadly) November 23, 2025

Immediately.

