AP: ‘Armed Men’ Abduct Several (300?) Catholic Schoolchildren in Nigeria

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on November 23, 2025
Twitchy

A Minnesota Sheriff gave a speech (not in English) making it very clear who he believes he is obligated to protect. 

Or worse.

Like, he doesn't seem to get Americans are not the 'foreigners'. He's the foreigner. 

This feels the opposite of fine.

That's the truth.

Boom! It's not on American police officers to understand other cultures or ways of life. People in America need to adopt their lifestyle to American cultural norms or get out. 

Too many Americans are ignoring it. 

That sounds like a good idea.

He should be immediately fired. The sane people of Minnesota won't push for it though. They are complacent. 

Immediately.

Tags:

CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAM MINNESOTA

