New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees

Mamdani promised free buses and that statewide taxes would pay for it. Then, the Governor of New York said she wouldn't raise statewide taxes. So, a reporter asked Mamdani what the plan was now and welp, he said it's still going to happen, but he's not sure of the plan. Speaking just like a dude who has never had a real job.

Advertisement

Q: “How are you getting the $700M to make the buses free if the Governor is not for raising taxes?”



MAMDANI: “Through the raising of the state's corporate tax.”



Q: “But she said no…”



MAMDANI: “The most important fact is that we fund it, not the question of how we do it.” pic.twitter.com/rFiaHPAdSE — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 20, 2025

This guy is going to be a trip.

The typical socialist outlook.



Never giving a solid answer on HOW things will be done.



New York you got duped. https://t.co/2NXfxW9lRq — SavageSean (@xSavageSeanx) November 20, 2025

Big time.

This is going to be friken awesome to watch. https://t.co/gIVZ8NJ1Ta — TheLaughingMan (@HaFragginHa) November 20, 2025

Stupid marxist who believes and acts as if money grows on trees https://t.co/RPBq5wTjS1 — Imri Goldberg (@lorgandon) November 20, 2025

He grew up as a nepo baby with Mommy and Daddy supporting him. Of course he has no real idea how money works.

And they are getting it.

The leftist mind in a nutshell. But how? ‘Imagine.’ https://t.co/6vLuCYuLlo — Everybody Knows (@StephenMaxner) November 20, 2025

The Leftist 'mind' is a bit of an oxymoron.

I honestly can’t believe people were stupid enough to be fooled by this charlatan. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ZD7cBBF4lG pic.twitter.com/rjJo9nUDEK — Olde Man Grim (@OldeManGrim) November 20, 2025

'When you promise lots of free stuff...then wake up post-election & discover it's not actually free...'cos you know, capitalism...and the governor laughs at yr totally awesome pitch that free $700M buses will reduce fare-dodger attacks on bus drivers!?!' https://t.co/0ODLcaE2dp — Wexboy (@Wexboy_Value) November 20, 2025

That about sums it up.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!

Does his mom still make his lunches and buy his clothes???

He’s giving: “The whole basement is my bedroom. My mom doesn’t even bother me when I’m in there. And I don’t have a curfew or nothing!…” vibes. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/Vgk8jW6CHy — TinyPandaface (@TinyPandaface) November 20, 2025

It honestly wouldn't be shocking.

Snake oil salesman comes to mind. https://t.co/W1G6Tq55uz — Andy Carolin (@AndyCarolin1) November 20, 2025

Advertisement

Mamdani hasn't even started yet, but it's already looking embarrassing. https://t.co/TEAdlbICyT — Remarkable (@RemIsBuzzin) November 20, 2025

It's all downhill from here.

The ppl of NY who voted for this con man are stupid. I just can't see it any other way. https://t.co/LQKkpNDxpB — Experience over stuff (@givexperience) November 20, 2025

Clearly, they are very easily fooled.

His only real job was working as a “foreclosure prevention housing counselor” and now he’s going to run one of the biggest economies in the world.



What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/X1RoNJSofx — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 20, 2025

Helping people avoid paying their bills was his only job. Sounds about right.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.