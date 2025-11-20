New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees

Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Mamdani promised free buses and that statewide taxes would pay for it. Then, the Governor of New York said she wouldn't raise statewide taxes. So, a reporter asked Mamdani what the plan was now and welp, he said it's still going to happen, but he's not sure of the plan. Speaking just like a dude who has never had a real job. 

This guy is going to be a trip.

Big time.

He grew up as a nepo baby with Mommy and Daddy supporting him. Of course he has no real idea how money works. 

And they are getting it.

The Leftist 'mind' is a bit of an oxymoron. 

That about sums it up.

It honestly wouldn't be shocking.

It's all downhill from here. 

Clearly, they are very easily fooled. 

Helping people avoid paying their bills was his only job. Sounds about right. 

