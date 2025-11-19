LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells A...
Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 19, 2025
Twitter Screenshot

Taylor Lorenz just completed an interview where she was the one answering the questions for a change. She is still nuttier than squirrel poo. It's so bad. 

So, to have any interaction with Taylor Lorenz, you must take a PCR test THAT day and then bring her acceptable proof. She then says she has other demands after that although she didn't go any further into detail. It seems like she may go easier on celebrities though as she was pictured with Dylan Mulvaney without a mask. She claims everyone in the celeb picture were tested that day. Yeah, right. She apparently thinks she has no immune system, also. 

Who would care enough to do all of that just to be around this miserable person?

This is a very good point.

So, basically, Lorenz is also a big fat hypochondriac.

Breaking news!

Apparently, she believes nothing bad exists outside. 

Can't wait to not watch this!

She really has. Oof! Being a head case is really bad for your looks. 

