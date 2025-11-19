Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz

Taylor Lorenz just completed an interview where she was the one answering the questions for a change. She is still nuttier than squirrel poo. It's so bad.

Taylor Lorenz says she has no immune system and requires a PCR test for dinner invites pic.twitter.com/0k1Uq3t0rU — JackMac (@JackMacCFB) November 18, 2025

So, to have any interaction with Taylor Lorenz, you must take a PCR test THAT day and then bring her acceptable proof. She then says she has other demands after that although she didn't go any further into detail. It seems like she may go easier on celebrities though as she was pictured with Dylan Mulvaney without a mask. She claims everyone in the celeb picture were tested that day. Yeah, right. She apparently thinks she has no immune system, also.

“Aaand, even then, I MADE THEM TAKE PRECAUTIONS!”



It’s so perfect. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) November 19, 2025

Who would care enough to do all of that just to be around this miserable person?

If you’re going to have dinner with Taylor Lorenz in 2025, you have bigger problems than needing to take a PCR test. — Brian Perry (@brianwperry) November 19, 2025

This is a very good point.

Can humans survive outside with no immune system? No—without it, everyday pathogens from air, surfaces, or food would cause fatal infections in days/weeks. Think SCID: kids die young without isolation or transplants. David Vetter ("boy in the bubble") lived 12 years sealed in, but died post-exposure. Sterile bubbles only! #ScienceFacts — Ymmito (@YmmitO) November 19, 2025

So, basically, Lorenz is also a big fat hypochondriac.

Congratulations! You discovered Taylor Lorenz is insane. Your Pulitzer awaits. — J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) November 19, 2025

Breaking news!

Yet, she’s sitting on a bench outside exposed to every possible airborne virus there is. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — R2D2 (@hoopster26) November 19, 2025

Apparently, she believes nothing bad exists outside.

If you are going to get dinner with Taylor Lorenz in 2025, you need to have your head examined too. — Spicey Bits (@SpiceyBits) November 19, 2025

This is MUST MISS TV. Thanks for taking one for the team bro. — CrooksWearMasks (@ConmanProline) November 19, 2025

Can't wait to not watch this!

Taylor having some friends over to show off her pet rat. pic.twitter.com/XXXX — CChubb (@cwiggz76) November 19, 2025

Looks like she has aged 23 years in the last 3 years — Tony Lascari (@lascari_tony) November 19, 2025

She really has. Oof! Being a head case is really bad for your looks.

