Ezra Klein: NYT’s 'Columnist' Turned Democrat Shadow Puppetmaster—The Rest of the Press Finally Notices

Ezra Klein is a columnist for the New York Times. Ostensibly, he should be a unbiased mediator of the news. Instead, he's apparently become a 'power broker' in the Democratic Party. That seems problematic.

New: Ezra Klein isn't content with opining about the Democratic Party — he's positioned himself as a powerbroker inside of it.

W/ @hollyotterbein on how the columnist has blurred the lines between opinion and operative. https://t.co/mpQNqpeCBX — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 17, 2025

Through his columns, hit podcast, private briefings with Democratic lawmakers and his bestselling book "Abundance" with reporter Derek Thompson, Klein has shaped the party's strategies and policies in President Trump's second term. Driving the news: Klein has spoken privately this year to potential 2028 candidates such as former Vice President Harris, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, people familiar with the conversations told Axios. He's also spoken with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on the sidelines of public events, and their teams have been discussing Shapiro appearing on Klein's podcast.

When Newsom signed a California deregulation law aimed at making it easier to build housing, he posted on X: "We're urgently embracing an abundance agenda" — a reference to Klein's book that argues Democrats need to back pro-growth policies. Klein's column in early Septemberurging Democratic senators to shut down the government to confront Trump's expansion of executive power was influential in the senators doing just that for an unprecedented 43 days, according to Senate Democratic officials. "Should Senate Democrats partner with Senate Republicans to fund this government? I don't see how they can," Klein wrote — words that spread throughout Senate offices.

After some moderate Senate Democrats said last weekend that they were going to vote to end the shutdown, Klein urged Democrats to keep fighting: "If I were in the Senate, I wouldn't vote for this compromise."

Shocking, right?

Democrats taking their cues from a New York Times columnist. What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/zfCSmCFBDk — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 17, 2025

Oh, there is a whole list of things, actually.

Surely, he has his finger on the pulse of what working Americans want and need.

Seems to me that Ezra has been doing this for years. Although I have no idea why Democrats would listen to him. The NYT would gain credibility by sacking him and adding someone who doesn't need to be an operative. https://t.co/siLSdE04Fk — Vinod Sreeharsha (@VinodSreeharsha) November 17, 2025

They won't though.

I like Ezra just fine but someone who has never had sustained social interaction with normie swing voters might not have the best instincts on politics. Also goes for most Dem pundits which is why they were so late on Biden-Harris weaknesses. https://t.co/Ykn8CwF07W — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 17, 2025

This is - and I mean no disrespect to Klein here - the exact opposite of breaking news. This has been true for over 15 years! https://t.co/yZQ826cdVW — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) November 17, 2025

Some folks are just now noticing and waking up to it.

