Trump's Epic Reversal: 'Release the Epstein Files!' – Baiting Dems Into Their Own...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Adam Schiff: It’s ‘Absurd’ to Say Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized Since Merrick Garland...
VIP
Chris Murphy: ‘Saving Democracy’ Is Painful But Americans Are a Sacrifice Democrats Are...
VIP
X Users Demand Country Tags to Expose Foreign Bots and Meddlers
Jake Tapper's Selective Outrage: Epstein Victims Ignored for Years, Now They're His Politi...
Body Cam Footage Shows Bystanders Rescue a Cop From His Burning Car
ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds
Schumer’s Shoes: Dem Ro Khanna Touts ‘Dynamic’ Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker to...
Ballsy Move: Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Appoints MAN in Dress to Head...
Swing Schiff: Dem Senator Is Now Asking ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ After...
Sen. Rick Scott Promotes Florida: 'Socialism Never Works'
@Pontifex: 'There Can Be No Peace Without Justice'
House Republican Leaders Address Costs

Ezra Klein: NYT’s 'Columnist' Turned Democrat Shadow Puppetmaster—The Rest of the Press Finally Notices

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Ezra Klein is a columnist for the New York Times. Ostensibly, he should be a unbiased mediator of the news. Instead, he's apparently become a 'power broker' in the Democratic Party. That seems problematic. 

Advertisement
New York Times columnist Ezra Klein isn't content with opining about the Democratic Party — he's positioned himself as a powerbroker inside of it.                                                                                                                 Why it matters: Klein's columnist-turned-operative role is raising concerns inside the Times and the Democratic Party, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.


  • Through his columns, hit podcast, private briefings with Democratic lawmakers and his bestselling book "Abundance" with reporter Derek Thompson, Klein has shaped the party's strategies and policies in President Trump's second term.
Driving the news: Klein has spoken privately this year to potential 2028 candidates such as former Vice President Harris, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, people familiar with the conversations told Axios.
  • He's also spoken with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on the sidelines of public events, and their teams have been discussing Shapiro appearing on Klein's podcast.
  • When Newsom signed a California deregulation law aimed at making it easier to build housing, he posted on X: "We're urgently embracing an abundance agenda" — a reference to Klein's book that argues Democrats need to back pro-growth policies.
Klein's column in early Septemberurging Democratic senators to shut down the government to confront Trump's expansion of executive power was influential in the senators doing just that for an unprecedented 43 days, according to Senate Democratic officials.
  • "Should Senate Democrats partner with Senate Republicans to fund this government? I don't see how they can," Klein wrote — words that spread throughout Senate offices.
  • After some moderate Senate Democrats said last weekend that they were going to vote to end the shutdown, Klein urged Democrats to keep fighting: "If I were in the Senate, I wouldn't vote for this compromise."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Shocking, right?

Oh, there is a whole list of things, actually.

Surely, he has his finger on the pulse of what working Americans want and need.

They won't though.

Some folks are just now noticing and waking up to it. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trump's Epic Reversal: 'Release the Epstein Files!' – Baiting Dems Into Their Own Panic Trap
justmindy
Adam Schiff: It’s ‘Absurd’ to Say Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized Since Merrick Garland Isn’t Partisan
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)
Sam J.
ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds
Eric V.
LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel About Investigating Him is PRICELESS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement