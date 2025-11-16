James Carville's Radical Advice for Fellow Dems: Pack SCOTUS, Ditch the Mamdani Wing

James Carville has some advice for the Democrats ... pack the Supreme Court.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has strong opinions on the future of his party, saying it may be time for Democrats to go on the offensive against what he called the “identity left.” Appearing on “Saturday in America” with host Kayleigh McEnany, Carville also voiced support for Democrats expanding the Supreme Court by adding four liberal justices in 2028 if they regain power.

Asked about expanding the Court, Carville replied, “Well, they should, because the public has lost faith in an entire branch of government.”

After New York City and Seattle elected two democratic socialists in last week’s special elections, McEnany asked Carville where he stood on the Democratic Party’s leftward shift in ideology.

Carville said that while a coalition “always wants as many people” as possible, some just aren’t worth the trouble.

“But when one part of the coalition becomes destructive to the other parts, then it’s time to reconsider your relationship with them,” Carville said.

Regarding what he described as the “identity left” — the progressive wing of the Democratic Party — Carville argued it may not be enough to ignore them, suggesting Democrats may need to confront the movement directly.

“I think we have to, not just say, ‘Well you lost — you know you lost — so we’re just going to move on.’ We might just have to affirmatively attack it because it was so stupid, and it was so unpopular and no one wanted to use that kind of language, and it was a giant mistake,” Carville railed, speaking on progressive Democrats’ push to enforce new gender pronouns.