Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchforks

Today is Friday and payday for many Americans. While working Americans figure out how to rob Peter to pay Paul and still have enough left over for groceries, this woman on food stamps has a jaw dropping balance.

Woman recorded a phone call with the New Jersey EBT automated line and revealed that she has $23,235 currently in her benefit account. pic.twitter.com/KhSOt8RJ0d — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) November 14, 2025

This is truly disgusting



WTF!!!



There should NEVER be a balance of anywhere near this amount!!! https://t.co/c0r1uJtSoO — Denny R (@777denny_) November 14, 2025

We’re a family of 7 on a single income, less than $100k a year,

living in Ca…

And still aren’t “eligible” to receive any kind of gov assistance aid😖 😭 #MakeItMakeSense#Absurd https://t.co/Uux7SpZrp5 — Jessica (@cookesmom) November 14, 2025

What the actual hell?!? That is half my annual salary. https://t.co/VGStSCwnMm — Florida Proud (@FLORIDAPROUDMOM) November 14, 2025

Teachers, police officers and fire fighters around America nod their head in agreement.

I would be OK with a middle class boycott of paying income taxes as a civil disobedience protest.



Like if all of us just stopped paying taxes all at once, the whole sh@t would collapse. They can’t arrest everybody.



Left us whole society hostage all the time so why can’t we? https://t.co/LWbf0WOGHT — Dr. Drew Westmoreland (@DrewWestMedia) November 14, 2025

If only Americans could agree on anything to make that happen.

This is crazy....the whole program needs to be shut down and the fraud cleaned out ! @SecRollins @POTUS @SecKennedy https://t.co/V6TRSft1pi — BlessedMama1776 (@BlesseddMama76) November 14, 2025

This is so wrong and infuriating. This needs to stop. All of it. https://t.co/zt1ErbHFG5 — Andy Kochanski (@ConcertinaBar) November 14, 2025

This is understandably quite upsetting to Americans who work hard for their money.

I think I need to unfollow @EBTofTikTok these videos cause anger and deep frustration! Why, just why does anyone think this is ok? I managed to raise 5 children without government handout like this! Now as a single woman I work and am close to masters completion and struggle… https://t.co/giH51puVdt — straight edge (@StraightEdge603) November 14, 2025

On one hand, it is hard to watch, but on the other, Americans need to be aware of how people are abusing the system.

And you wonder why most of them weigh 250+ lbs… https://t.co/BIlNt1paud — Diane Kay Lacy🇺🇸💜 🔫 ✝️🦚 (@dianekaylacy) November 14, 2025

This should make every tax paying American furious!!! 😡



$23k in SNAP benefits?



I know several older and disabled Americans who had SNAP cut from $119 down to $28 and grifters get thousands upon thousands.



Fraud everywhere!! https://t.co/FCpC7XAtNt — Crystal Pearson (@cryslynn1017) November 14, 2025

It's a huge problem.

Cap EBT at $200 a month, NO ROLLOVER.



Ban soda, chips, & fake food.



If you’re able-bodied, you don’t qualify.



If you are paying for eyebrow appointments and fake lashes, you don’t quality.



Taxpayer dollars stolen from hardworking Americans who have to pay for their own food. https://t.co/dvRiObpVoj — Rightly News (@RightlyNews) November 14, 2025

Is this why NJ is not submitting SNAP enrollment information to the federal

Government? https://t.co/Kw4eq6lgZO — Elaine Jackson (@ejacks424) November 14, 2025

Good question!

