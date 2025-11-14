Interview or Interrogation? Scott Jennings Explains What Katie Couric Was Trying to Coax...
Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchforks

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Today is Friday and payday for many Americans. While working Americans figure out how to rob Peter to pay Paul and still have enough left over for groceries, this woman on food stamps has a jaw dropping balance. 

Teachers, police officers and fire fighters around America nod their head in agreement.

If only Americans could agree on anything to make that happen.

This is understandably quite upsetting to Americans who work hard for their money.

On one hand, it is hard to watch, but on the other, Americans need to be aware of how people are abusing the system.

It's a huge problem.

Good question!

Tags:

ECONOMY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SNAP SOCIAL SECURITY

