Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchforks

Today is Friday and payday for many Americans. While working Americans figure out how to rob Peter to pay Paul and still have enough left over for groceries, this woman on food stamps has a jaw dropping balance.
Woman recorded a phone call with the New Jersey EBT automated line and revealed that she has $23,235 currently in her benefit account. pic.twitter.com/KhSOt8RJ0d— EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) November 14, 2025
This is truly disgusting— Denny R (@777denny_) November 14, 2025
WTF!!!
There should NEVER be a balance of anywhere near this amount!!! https://t.co/c0r1uJtSoO
We’re a family of 7 on a single income, less than $100k a year,— Jessica (@cookesmom) November 14, 2025
living in Ca…
And still aren’t “eligible” to receive any kind of gov assistance aid😖 😭 #MakeItMakeSense#Absurd https://t.co/Uux7SpZrp5
What the actual hell?!? That is half my annual salary. https://t.co/VGStSCwnMm— Florida Proud (@FLORIDAPROUDMOM) November 14, 2025
Teachers, police officers and fire fighters around America nod their head in agreement.
I would be OK with a middle class boycott of paying income taxes as a civil disobedience protest.— Dr. Drew Westmoreland (@DrewWestMedia) November 14, 2025
Like if all of us just stopped paying taxes all at once, the whole sh@t would collapse. They can’t arrest everybody.
Left us whole society hostage all the time so why can’t we? https://t.co/LWbf0WOGHT
If only Americans could agree on anything to make that happen.
This is crazy....the whole program needs to be shut down and the fraud cleaned out ! @SecRollins @POTUS @SecKennedy https://t.co/V6TRSft1pi— BlessedMama1776 (@BlesseddMama76) November 14, 2025
This is so wrong and infuriating. This needs to stop. All of it. https://t.co/zt1ErbHFG5— Andy Kochanski (@ConcertinaBar) November 14, 2025
This is understandably quite upsetting to Americans who work hard for their money.
I think I need to unfollow @EBTofTikTok these videos cause anger and deep frustration! Why, just why does anyone think this is ok? I managed to raise 5 children without government handout like this! Now as a single woman I work and am close to masters completion and struggle… https://t.co/giH51puVdt— straight edge (@StraightEdge603) November 14, 2025
On one hand, it is hard to watch, but on the other, Americans need to be aware of how people are abusing the system.
And you wonder why most of them weigh 250+ lbs… https://t.co/BIlNt1paud— Diane Kay Lacy🇺🇸💜 🔫 ✝️🦚 (@dianekaylacy) November 14, 2025
Well, she's definitely not starving, repulsive. https://t.co/C8dtNAWoy7— DAW (@washington52462) November 14, 2025
This should make every tax paying American furious!!! 😡— Crystal Pearson (@cryslynn1017) November 14, 2025
$23k in SNAP benefits?
I know several older and disabled Americans who had SNAP cut from $119 down to $28 and grifters get thousands upon thousands.
Fraud everywhere!! https://t.co/FCpC7XAtNt
It's a huge problem.
Cap EBT at $200 a month, NO ROLLOVER.— Rightly News (@RightlyNews) November 14, 2025
Ban soda, chips, & fake food.
If you’re able-bodied, you don’t qualify.
If you are paying for eyebrow appointments and fake lashes, you don’t quality.
Taxpayer dollars stolen from hardworking Americans who have to pay for their own food. https://t.co/dvRiObpVoj
Is this why NJ is not submitting SNAP enrollment information to the federal— Elaine Jackson (@ejacks424) November 14, 2025
Government? https://t.co/Kw4eq6lgZO
Good question!
