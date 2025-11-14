Hasan Piker: Trashing Gal Gadot as a 'Terrible Actress' While Vacationing in China...
Michelle Obama Wants to Wash White Women Right Out of Her Hair—Demands They Don’t Even Think About Her

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on November 14, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Michelle Obama is really sick of white people, specifically women, (that comes as no surprise), and she wants us out of her hair. 

White people are responsible for beauty standards that don't allow her to go to the gym, go swimming or just generally exist, according to Michelle. In fact, she doesn't even want white people to wonder about her hair. Don't even let it cross your mind. 

Other than Meghan Markle when she was still a Royal, probably not.

It's a stunning discovery.

White woman are probably resonsible for that, too.

She has no choice but to straighten her hair because of white women or something.

Maybe Michelle Obama should learn to do that. Apparently, she dwells on it instead.

Desperately.

If they are, just ignore them, Michelle. 

Nah, she is just confirming it.

