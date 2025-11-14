Michelle Obama Wants to Wash White Women Right Out of Her Hair—Demands They Don’t Even Think About Her

Michelle Obama is really sick of white people, specifically women, (that comes as no surprise), and she wants us out of her hair.

🚨WATCH: Michelle Obama LASHES OUT at White people during first interview for new book tour



“Why do we need an act of law to tell White folks to get outta our hair?” pic.twitter.com/GkrzHsdZ7D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2025

White people are responsible for beauty standards that don't allow her to go to the gym, go swimming or just generally exist, according to Michelle. In fact, she doesn't even want white people to wonder about her hair. Don't even let it cross your mind.

Have you ever seen such an enormously privileged person complain this much? https://t.co/8esTS8aUyj — Shannon Hillis 🇺🇸 (@hillisthekillis) November 15, 2025

Other than Meghan Markle when she was still a Royal, probably not.

This is an odd and rather silly woman.. sitting there with perfectly straightened hair bitching about straightening hair 🤔 Just wear your hair curly!

Cheesus, we all have problems with our hair. Since menopause I get daily tangles normally associated with toddlers! https://t.co/HFiMnhbC9Y pic.twitter.com/lBlllY33Qz — Deirdre (@intheWildHills) November 14, 2025

I have curly hair that I too straighten from time to time. I had no idea I had this much power over black women. https://t.co/O92qOCI1dN — Jen Oliver (@JenOliverQC) November 14, 2025

It's a stunning discovery.

I was going to join in with these ladies on set, but I forgot my 12 inch long pointy-toe shoes. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GhtgVQfRwz — Lbinn (@Lbinn167224) November 14, 2025

White woman are probably resonsible for that, too.

The former First Lady of the United States, sitting there with her straightened hair, telling us it is white beauty standards that force her to do this. I refuse to believe she’s this weak of a person. There’s just no way. https://t.co/1kRGfJgDfk — David MacDonald (@Iamdavemac) November 14, 2025

She has no choice but to straighten her hair because of white women or something.

I apologize if I ever gave Michelle Obama the impression that I care about her hair https://t.co/A6CPgf7NZt — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 14, 2025

how I feel about an irrelevant woman’s opinion https://t.co/8CuYAxLLFZ pic.twitter.com/YAbM6J3MIm — Caleb James (@Un4tunateSun) November 14, 2025

Maybe Michelle Obama should learn to do that. Apparently, she dwells on it instead.

Why can’t Dems just go away when their time is up? Michelle, you are talking crazy and it is not helping you one bit. https://t.co/EJ0psUhnbc — Dave Cook 🏴‍☠️ (@ChiefDave) November 14, 2025

We wish you would stop talking and get out of our hair https://t.co/Fh7qCrmgz2 — Mary Lou Branch (@mlb1207) November 14, 2025

Desperately.

It's crazy how openly racist black public figures have become. https://t.co/IALaYD0SOL — Diogo20Pups (@PleasantPups) November 14, 2025

Michelle, no one is in your hair. No one is telling you how to wear your hair. NO ONE IS. NO ONE. https://t.co/yjBDFs3ORC — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) November 14, 2025

If they are, just ignore them, Michelle.

.#MichelleObama is broken, ruining her brand or what's left of it https://t.co/Lk9usWQx05 — Golden State Shift (@SquintAuthority) November 14, 2025

Nah, she is just confirming it.

