Seldom-Right Abby Phillip Wakes Up: H-1B Visas Are Greedy Wage-Suppression Racket—GOP Hitting Snooze

Even a broken clock is right twice a day, and shockingly Abby Phillip of CNN was right on the money with this argument.

Abby Phillip: “I do think the H-1B program needs some attention. It needs some degree of reform.”



Kevin O’Leary: “Abby, do you want the next Einstein to come to America or Shanghai?”



Abby Phillip: “I’m not fighting against an H-1B visa, folks. I’m the daughter of immigrants.… pic.twitter.com/ka3e5vt1wM — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 13, 2025

The system was designed to allow the best and the brightest to come to America and work. It is now being abused by companies to hire bargain basement labor and lowering the wages of working class Americans. Americans don't want to work for a pittance when a company is making massive profits and they shouldn't have to.

Abby is a liberal CNN personality, and she’s basically repeating what the Democrat governor candidate in Ohio said yesterday about H-1B. The more it becomes mainstream for Democrats to criticize the great foreign replacement of American workers, and the more the GOP establishment… https://t.co/6mwpLbN27P — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 13, 2025

It's time for the GOP to recognize there are more immigration issues than the illegal kind.

Pretty sure there are Americans who can do those jobs. America may have to kick a few of them off food stamps to 'encourage' it, but eventually, they'll get hungry and work.

Wow. Good for you @abbydphillip on this one!! @kevinolearytv is being disingenuous af here. But as someone who benefits off of suppressed wages, it’s no doubt why he supports it. — Jacob Davidson (@wantthepfunk) November 13, 2025

For the first time in her life, Abby is correct on this topic! — OneFootInBounds (@OneFootInBounds) November 13, 2025

Republicans risk losing ground on this topic if they cede it to Democrats. The program has some merit, but it's also being abused.

Here is a completely false argument, disgusting really, which is used by left and right:



"You are the child of immigrants therefore you are morally obliged to support immigration." — Edward B. (@Arbitrash14) November 13, 2025

This is also true. Times and policies have to evolve. Just because one generation espoused one set of immigration laws, does not mean the next has to.

Someone with the ability needs to make a comprehensive list of O'Leary's companies and help people organize to do what needs to be done. It's guys like this that are destroying the West. — Lars (@LarsSantaCruz) November 13, 2025

It would be very interesting to see how many H1-B visas Leary's companies are using and for what roles.

Yup, I tried to warn conservatives the GOP when @VivekGRamaswamy @GrantCardone and others said Americans were lazy and that they wanted more H1B visas. Now, the Democrats sound like the pro American Labor party — Brandon S (@BSaarX) November 13, 2025

Americans need opportunity, not maligning.

