VIP
Seldom-Right Abby Phillip Wakes Up: H-1B Visas Are Greedy Wage-Suppression Racket—GOP Hitting Snooze

justmindy
justmindy | 2:15 PM on November 13, 2025
CNN

Even a broken clock is right twice a day, and shockingly Abby Phillip of CNN was right on the money with this argument. 

The system was designed to allow the best and the brightest to come to America and work. It is now being abused by companies to hire bargain basement labor and lowering the wages of working class Americans. Americans don't want to work for a pittance when a company is making massive profits and they shouldn't have to.

It's time for the GOP to recognize there are more immigration issues than the illegal kind. 

Pretty sure there are Americans who can do those jobs. America may have to kick a few of them off food stamps to 'encourage' it, but eventually, they'll get hungry and work. 

Is He Gonna Cry (Again)? Tim Burchett Just SHUT Adam Kinzinger Down for Calling Him a Liar and DAMN Son
Sam J.
Republicans risk losing ground on this topic if they cede it to Democrats. The program has some merit, but it's also being abused.

This is also true. Times and policies have to evolve. Just because one generation espoused one set of immigration laws, does not mean the next has to. 

It would be very interesting to see how many H1-B visas Leary's companies are using and for what roles. 

Americans need opportunity, not maligning. 

