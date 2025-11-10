Two US Attorneys Who Were to Prosecute the Russian 'Conspiracy Theory' Players Resign
Zohran Mamdani's All-Female Transition Team: Nepo Babies, TikTok Vibes, and a Slow-Motion NYC Trainwreck

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Zohran Mamdani announced his transition team and it is all female. Apparently, Zohran can't think of one man who is qualified to be on the team which is telling, perhaps. The jokes write themselves.

He likes to surround himself with likeminded colleagues and apparently that is nepo babies. Cool story.

Their Tik Toks should be epic.

Bet on it.

The dream of every man. 

Basically!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
New York certainly isn't sending its best.

New York gave incompetence a bear hug when they elected Mamdani.

Except they can wreck a whole city. 

With the Left, one can never be certain.

Pray for New York. They are going to need it.

