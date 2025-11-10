Zohran Mamdani's All-Female Transition Team: Nepo Babies, TikTok Vibes, and a Slow-Motion NYC Trainwreck

Zohran Mamdani announced his transition team and it is all female. Apparently, Zohran can't think of one man who is qualified to be on the team which is telling, perhaps. The jokes write themselves.
After unveiling an all-female transition team, Zohran Mamdani named his City Hall chief of staff: a 34-year-old California socialist with little prior professional experience. pic.twitter.com/xZCzU3gQfk— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 10, 2025
He likes to surround himself with likeminded colleagues and apparently that is nepo babies. Cool story.
The transition team: https://t.co/WC4oHmtSJG pic.twitter.com/7DgT0fHqaE— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 10, 2025
Their Tik Toks should be epic.
There’s going to be a sex scandal within a year https://t.co/P80dzFbsxA— Tigelere (@tylelayer) November 10, 2025
Bet on it.
Need to become a socialist mayor https://t.co/Aoq2dbiLWi— Zero Data Ascension (@circlerotator) November 10, 2025
The dream of every man.
https://t.co/J7Aab6Y1rZ pic.twitter.com/zIhhpOpmpV— Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) November 10, 2025
So just like himself https://t.co/2pE8bIogba— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2025
Basically!
This should end well. https://t.co/PqQuMPI4XW pic.twitter.com/GC1ON0EOrr— Anarcho-Catholic (@philfCAL) November 10, 2025
Mamdani’s transition team: https://t.co/4xYZtmhnIp pic.twitter.com/VYmafgriSn— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 10, 2025
Copies of David Halberstam's "The Best and the Brightest" should be mandatory reading. https://t.co/Y6q1IAql6h— Michael Wade (@execupundit) November 10, 2025
New York certainly isn't sending its best.
So she's not even from New York? https://t.co/vZcMpOCkfq— RBe (@RBPundit) November 10, 2025
They're embracing incompetence. https://t.co/vN1xkQwFfh— CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) November 10, 2025
New York gave incompetence a bear hug when they elected Mamdani.
https://t.co/iVejqvDFuG pic.twitter.com/c8ZbdedzD0— Lt. Dick Dowling (@LtDickDowling) November 10, 2025
This is the political equivalent of giving tequila and the car keys to teenage boys. https://t.co/K0dzCBPeip— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 10, 2025
Except they can wreck a whole city.
Fyre Festival Manhattan Style. https://t.co/xcAJV1sP3v— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 10, 2025
A car crash happening in very slow motion. https://t.co/JvyLchuAWY— Ray Sawhill (@raysawhill) November 10, 2025
The all-female transition team is, of course, intended to shield him from criticism before he takes office. He's running this thing like the president of the student council. Symbolism all the way down.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 10, 2025
Her lack of "real world" experience isn't the problem, it's her lack of New… https://t.co/VyjtkUCPku
Hasn’t even been in office yet and he’s already transitioning all the females. This is twisted https://t.co/NvGlIo9JKv— Fred (@Grand_handsomer) November 10, 2025
With the Left, one can never be certain.
Pray for New York. They are going to need it.
