Zohran Mamdani's All-Female Transition Team: Nepo Babies, TikTok Vibes, and a Slow-Motion NYC Trainwreck

Zohran Mamdani announced his transition team and it is all female. Apparently, Zohran can't think of one man who is qualified to be on the team which is telling, perhaps. The jokes write themselves.

After unveiling an all-female transition team, Zohran Mamdani named his City Hall chief of staff: a 34-year-old California socialist with little prior professional experience. pic.twitter.com/xZCzU3gQfk — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 10, 2025

He likes to surround himself with likeminded colleagues and apparently that is nepo babies. Cool story.

Their Tik Toks should be epic.

There’s going to be a sex scandal within a year https://t.co/P80dzFbsxA — Tigelere (@tylelayer) November 10, 2025

Bet on it.

Need to become a socialist mayor https://t.co/Aoq2dbiLWi — Zero Data Ascension (@circlerotator) November 10, 2025

The dream of every man.

So just like himself https://t.co/2pE8bIogba — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2025

Basically!

Copies of David Halberstam's "The Best and the Brightest" should be mandatory reading. https://t.co/Y6q1IAql6h — Michael Wade (@execupundit) November 10, 2025

New York certainly isn't sending its best.

So she's not even from New York? https://t.co/vZcMpOCkfq — RBe (@RBPundit) November 10, 2025

New York gave incompetence a bear hug when they elected Mamdani.

This is the political equivalent of giving tequila and the car keys to teenage boys. https://t.co/K0dzCBPeip — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 10, 2025

Except they can wreck a whole city.

Fyre Festival Manhattan Style. https://t.co/xcAJV1sP3v — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 10, 2025

A car crash happening in very slow motion. https://t.co/JvyLchuAWY — Ray Sawhill (@raysawhill) November 10, 2025

The all-female transition team is, of course, intended to shield him from criticism before he takes office. He's running this thing like the president of the student council. Symbolism all the way down.



Her lack of "real world" experience isn't the problem, it's her lack of New… https://t.co/VyjtkUCPku — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 10, 2025

Hasn’t even been in office yet and he’s already transitioning all the females. This is twisted https://t.co/NvGlIo9JKv — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) November 10, 2025

With the Left, one can never be certain.

Pray for New York. They are going to need it.

