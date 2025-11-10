Chip Roy's Urgent Texas Warning: Muslim Brotherhood's Calculated Infiltration Targets State Power

Chip Roy is sounding the alarm for Texas, but it's one all states should heed.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Rep. Chip Roy confirmed the Muslim Brotherhood is actively INFILTRATING Texas in a bid to control the state government. pic.twitter.com/uei8IeOmYE



Islamists are a threat to all 50 states and the west. Mosques are popping up everywhere.



ROY: “We’ve GOT to double… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2025

Americans better wake up.

Texas is under attack by Islamists.



Defend Texas.

Defend Western Civilization.

Stop Sharia Law. https://t.co/6hUPfYfXpa — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) November 10, 2025

National security isn’t a game.



If extreme Islamists or their fronts think they can plant roots here, they picked the wrong country.



America welcomes peaceful believers, but we crush anyone plotting against our people. https://t.co/EKqrP6i9tB — Dave Choe (@david_aiolos) November 10, 2025

@AmyMek has been sounding the alarm for a while now.

Is anybody listening?

Muslim Brotherhood and

CAIR should have been designated terrorist organizations, as promised by President Trump.

What’s going on?

Why hasn’t this been done?@POTUS @VP @realDonaldTrump @IngloriousBhere https://t.co/nKxEcBDMID — Don’t Muzzle Me Bro (@SpeakinMatters) November 10, 2025

It's long past time CAIR is designated a terrorist organization.

Just ban Muslims from running ANY form of government. Done.



Just like you can't run in any Muslim country as a Christian. — Isaac (@IcedViews) November 10, 2025

Yeah, this sort of conquering would be instantly repelled in any Islamic nation.



We can’t let it take any more power in America. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2025

30+ Muslim countries in the Middle East have already classified the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.



Yet the United States still welcomes them with open arm? What are we doing?? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 10, 2025

It makes no sense.

Muslim Brotherhood now have a two‑step pattern: step one capture the biggest city, control the economy & culture; step two capture the state heavyweight. Texas is step two. With New York in the bag, the path to Texas is open. @KenPaxtonTX @GregAbbott_TX — Mo (@mo_free_nig) November 10, 2025

Texas is the 9th largest economy in the world (if it were a country), home to energy, defense, and tech industries. Infiltrating Texas institutions, universities, city councils, even energy boards, gives access to global leverage. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) November 10, 2025

Perhaps that is the reason they have their eyes on Texas.

