Horror in Canada: Feds Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches in Midnight Massacre – Owners Begged, Court Ignored

justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jon Gambrell

Our neighbors to the north are creeping closer to closer to total authoritarian government, but this story is horrifying.

Apparently, they believed these birds had avian flu and could spread it. The owners of the ostrich farm claimed many birds were asymptomatic and believed they should be spared from culling. The government refused to listen to their pleas and instead shot all the birds at night for hours. 

Clearly this was a traumatic ending for the bird owners and the supporters of the ostrich farm. It's also a very inhumane way to kill the animals. 

It's a display of power.

They are one in the same. 

This culling was anything but humane. 

This decision was vile and heartless. 

Tags:

CANADA COMMUNISM GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN GUN CONTROL

