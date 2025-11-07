Horror in Canada: Feds Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches in Midnight Massacre – Owners Begged, Court Ignored

Our neighbors to the north are creeping closer to closer to total authoritarian government, but this story is horrifying.

🇨🇦🪶🔫 : CPC MP Scott Anderson just blasted the CFIA and Liberal government for spending millions of dollars to conduct the mass inhumane slaughter of ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farm.



The government fired hundreds of rounds into a kill pen at night, that took several… pic.twitter.com/Hg23TIaMyp — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) November 7, 2025

Apparently, they believed these birds had avian flu and could spread it. The owners of the ostrich farm claimed many birds were asymptomatic and believed they should be spared from culling. The government refused to listen to their pleas and instead shot all the birds at night for hours.

🚨 BREAKING: SHAME ON YOU CANADA. Today the CFIA will cull all these beautiful birds at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood. The Supreme Court will not even listen to the case. These ostriches have antibodies that can help cure so many diseases.



Please pray for this family. https://t.co/R7Oa1iOvGQ pic.twitter.com/XTpsBJ2HC0 — Chet Rune (@ChetRune) November 6, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: There's a heavy police presence at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, where CFIA officers are at the scene to carry out the cull order on a flock of 400 ostriches.



There is no virus among these birds, and this is typical Canadian government overreach.



Police… pic.twitter.com/VAk8QGIrh1 — Chet Rune (@ChetRune) September 23, 2025

Clearly this was a traumatic ending for the bird owners and the supporters of the ostrich farm. It's also a very inhumane way to kill the animals.

CFIA should be torn down into little bitty pieces. https://t.co/wH6JD73cvF — Debbie Finnegan (@Gum3Bearfinn) November 7, 2025

Shooting animals is barbaric. Veterinarians humanely euthanize animals as a last resort at the end of their lives. They would be horrified that this would go on in Canada. This act is something that might happen in the 1800's. An International disgrace. https://t.co/oz0HXIdVGD — LKK (@LkkKathylk) November 7, 2025

This is not the CANADA I was raised in..

this is to create fear and control, the same as the truck convoy https://t.co/NZCHtS88rm — Janice pinch (@janice_pinch) November 7, 2025

It's a display of power.

Disgusting what Canada has become under communism disguised as liberalism. I guess the two aren't different from each other at all https://t.co/kAMuTjTQqi — Rando (@Notjeffrey1) November 7, 2025

They are one in the same.

The CFIA has a very twisted idea of what humane means.https://t.co/FUVwnqvt8a — Owen Robinson (@rocinanterides) November 7, 2025

This culling was anything but humane.

Canada is now an evil, corrupt cesspool of grifters and criminals. I've never actually hated it until now. Canada is no longer a just or civilized country. It's an authoritarian hellscape. https://t.co/OddGmMAHrE — W 🛸 (@wendywashere) November 7, 2025

Another reason to hate the federal government.

RCMP are brain dead useless unfeeling and pathetic individuals.

Never trust the RCMP. https://t.co/OLR9VBoy3d — Bob (@Bobnikita242) November 7, 2025

This decision was vile and heartless.

