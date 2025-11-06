Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear...
CBS News Hates Trump More Than They Hate Drug Cartels

Kira Davis Ignites Call to Action: Dying for Your Kids Is Easy—Fighting for The Future Demands Sacrifice

justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Tuesday was not a great day for Republicans, and part of that reason was low turnout. Unfortunately, conservatives don't show up when it isn't a Presidential year. It's impossible to make long term strides without taking those local and state races seriously, as well. Conservative media personality and author, Kira Davis, took voters to task today. 

To protect kids, parents have to be willing to do the hard work. There needs to be phone banking, door to door knocking, running for elected office and simply showing up to vote. That's how to effect long term change. 

Sometimes, hearing the hard truth doesn't feel very good. It's still necessary. 

Share with everyone you know. 

Taxpayers support government schools. They are stakeholders. Show up to meetings. 

This is a frequent retort. Kira had the perfect answer.

Most of the kids in our country go to public government schools. They'll be our future Doctors, Lawyers, Teachers, Police Officers, Firefighters, Nurses and the list goes on. Unless you want all those people to be educated and indoctrinated with Leftist ideology, everyone has to care. 

The price of apathy is way too high. 

