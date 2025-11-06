Kira Davis Ignites Call to Action: Dying for Your Kids Is Easy—Fighting for The Future Demands Sacrifice

Tuesday was not a great day for Republicans, and part of that reason was low turnout. Unfortunately, conservatives don't show up when it isn't a Presidential year. It's impossible to make long term strides without taking those local and state races seriously, as well. Conservative media personality and author, Kira Davis, took voters to task today.

You'd die for your kids. Of course. But would you register voters for your kids? Would you go to school board meeting for your kids? Dying is the easy part. It's a no brainer. Will you die to your schedule to secure the future for your children? pic.twitter.com/xJymFMpfsm — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 5, 2025

To protect kids, parents have to be willing to do the hard work. There needs to be phone banking, door to door knocking, running for elected office and simply showing up to vote. That's how to effect long term change.

It’s easy to die for your kids. But that’s not what we need right now. We need you to serve. https://t.co/XgbFvXh2RS — Captivating21 (@captivating_21) November 6, 2025

This needed to be said! It’s so easy to superficially yap about politics. But will you actually put feet to pavement to save your country for your kids? https://t.co/GCW9ZGLTrf — Quisha King Benton aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) November 6, 2025

Sometimes, hearing the hard truth doesn't feel very good. It's still necessary.

“Dying for your kids is the easy part.” https://t.co/dygDG1DqeF — Dan Grossenbach (@dangrossenbach) November 6, 2025

If there’s just one video I could get all the nice, normie friends to watch… https://t.co/Eym0YDopUn — Priscilla West (@PriscillaWest77) November 6, 2025

Question: If my kids are grown, can I still attend school board meetings? — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) November 5, 2025

Absolutely! You don't even need to be a parent. You're a taxpayer and you get a say. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 5, 2025

Taxpayers support government schools. They are stakeholders. Show up to meetings.

Or can skip the school board and homeschool your kids. It's easier than you think — Michael Brand (@michaelbrandorg) November 6, 2025

This is a frequent retort. Kira had the perfect answer.

Unless you eliminate public schooling tomorrow, you'd better at least be concerned with what's going on there since they're educating the majority of the electorate. You should be going to the meetings even if you're homeschooling. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 6, 2025

Most of the kids in our country go to public government schools. They'll be our future Doctors, Lawyers, Teachers, Police Officers, Firefighters, Nurses and the list goes on. Unless you want all those people to be educated and indoctrinated with Leftist ideology, everyone has to care.

As someone who has 5 kids homeschooled/private school for a decade, I started a @Moms4Liberty chapter and have attended SB meetings for 4 years, campaigned for SB members and have testified more times than I can count. Why?? BC public school directs our culture and our future as… — Kit Hart, American Girl (@5sweetharts_) November 6, 2025

The price of apathy is way too high.

