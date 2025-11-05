Jewish FDNY Commissioner Resigns Day After Anti-Israel Mamdani Elected NYC Mayor

The New York City Fire Commissioner has resigned after Zohran Mamdani was announced as the winner of the Mayor race, He is Jewish and honestly, who could blame him? Mamdani has made it clear he hates Jewish people.

Jewish FDNY fire commissioner hands in resignation — morning after anti-Israel Zohran Mamdani elected NYC mayor https://t.co/03590Hio5a pic.twitter.com/ZPshGKsZHJ — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2025

New York City’s Jewish fire commissioner Robert Tucker handed in his resignation first thing Wednesday — just one day after anti-Israel Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was elected, The Post has learned. Tucker, a Jewish philanthropist and businessman, will step down from the role he has held for just over 12 months on Dec. 19, sources said. He will go back to running the private security firm, T&M, which he headed before joining Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, the sources added. News of Tucker’s resignation came just as the FDNY boss was set to fly to Israel later Wednesday to meet with a fire commissioner in the Jewish state. Tucker’s reasons for tendering his resignation were not immediately clear. The Post has reached out to the commissioner for comment.

Losing a great leader. Thank you Commissioner for your incredible service to keep NY safe. 💔 @FDNY https://t.co/rxZlIadrBC — David Bezzant (@db_bezz) November 5, 2025

This is just the beginning of the fall out from Mamdani winning.

The ink on the election results isn’t even dry, and the FDNY Commissioner has already quit.



If this is how day one looks, imagine the rest. The Democrats own this. https://t.co/TCwPNpkMyt — Katie Britt (@KatieBrittforAL) November 5, 2025

Good people won't want to work for that scum ball.

Fight like hell. Hindus and Jews must form an alliance right away. Prepare for the onslaught of emboldened hate that this election just validated and gave room for.



Leadership should decide fast if they will be able and willing to collaborate with an SJP leader. Think it… https://t.co/EfKqx37Q8z — reuben katz (@rekatz) November 5, 2025

https://t.co/wcchTewtJD And tell me, how many Jews will be welcomed, let alone hired by, the new administration. Face it, if Mamdani could cleanse the city of Jews he would do it. And given the people who voted for him yesterday, I doubt he would have much opposition to that. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) November 5, 2025

They'll cheer him on!

So much for bringing NYC together. https://t.co/EN8ItWOtl1 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) November 5, 2025

Half for the NYPD should gain employment outside NYC.



Let the Commie Voters deal with

Crime. https://t.co/USbxaBNtXr — ⭐️⭐️⭐️@RealGsPatton007 STAND FOR TRUMP (@RealGsPatton007) November 5, 2025

You mean like important NYC leaders quitting or leaving because of voting for a communist?https://t.co/meAkFLmBgy — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 5, 2025

Shocking, right?

NYFD Fire Commissioner @FDNYFC is the first of many who will be exiting thanks to the election of Mayor Mamdani. https://t.co/k76X2WILk5 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 5, 2025

Zohran wants more of this from NYFD and NYPD so he can put ‘his’ ppl in. The foxes will be guarding the hen house within a short time. There will be nobody left representing native born Americans only foreigners immigrated in. Thanks to Abbott and DeSanctus bussing them into… https://t.co/rPz9dOKSyi — JeLove (@LovesTheLight) November 5, 2025

Things are going to get very bad.

