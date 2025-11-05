Cutting EBT Is 'Violence,' Says Woman Who Blames Friend's Death on Food Stamp...
Jewish FDNY Commissioner Resigns Day After Anti-Israel Mamdani Elected NYC Mayor

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on November 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

The New York City Fire Commissioner has resigned after Zohran Mamdani was announced as the winner of the Mayor race, He is Jewish and honestly, who could blame him? Mamdani has made it clear he hates Jewish people. 

New York City’s Jewish fire commissioner Robert Tucker handed in his resignation first thing Wednesday — just one day after anti-Israel Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was elected, The Post has learned.

Tucker, a Jewish philanthropist and businessman, will step down from the role he has held for just over 12 months on Dec. 19, sources said.

He will go back to running the private security firm, T&M, which he headed before joining Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, the sources added. News of Tucker’s resignation came just as the FDNY boss was set to fly to Israel later Wednesday to meet with a fire commissioner in the Jewish state. Tucker’s reasons for tendering his resignation were not immediately clear. The Post has reached out to the commissioner for comment.

This is just the beginning of the fall out from Mamdani winning.

Good people won't want to work for that scum ball.

They'll cheer him on!

Shocking, right?

Things are going to get very bad. 

