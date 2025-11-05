Republicans Need to Wake from the Slumber: Bucks County School Board Wipeout Signals 2026 Danger

Dems Lied Again: Promised No More Elections Under Trump—Yet Here We Are
justmindy
justmindy | 10:50 AM on November 05, 2025
Twitchy

It's easy to write the Democrats victories in New Jersey, New York and Virginia as an expected result in blue states. Unfortunately, conservatives in red bastions also saw big defeats last night and that is scary.

Just four years ago, these School Boards flipped to conservative Board members. After last night, there isn't one Republican left. That is bad for kids. 

This is why school choice is so important. Unfortunately, the majority of kids will remain in government schools and if they are allowed to indoctrinate most kids without oversight, those kids will become adults who vote for Democrats.

Conservatives still can't cede government schools to Democrats. Republicans must stay in the arena.

It would be a bad idea for Republicans to ignore this.

Precisely. It's the kids who are suffering.

Republicans need to realize the need to vote in years when the President isn't on the ballot, as well. 

That's the reality. Republicans have one year to fix it before major midterms in 2026.

