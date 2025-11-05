Republicans Need to Wake from the Slumber: Bucks County School Board Wipeout Signals 2026 Danger

It's easy to write the Democrats victories in New Jersey, New York and Virginia as an expected result in blue states. Unfortunately, conservatives in red bastions also saw big defeats last night and that is scary.

BIG result:



Bucks County, PA, was ground zero for the conservative takeover of school boards & anti-LGBTQ policies in 2021, with Central Bucks and Pennridge districts.



Dems flipped both boards back in 2023.



Tonight, Dems have ousted *all* Republicans from both school boards. — Taniel (@Taniel) November 5, 2025

We're seeing conservative losses in other school boards. — Taniel (@Taniel) November 5, 2025

Do you remember my thread from May? https://t.co/zujhqdwBGw — Taniel (@Taniel) November 5, 2025

Just four years ago, these School Boards flipped to conservative Board members. After last night, there isn't one Republican left. That is bad for kids.

The cool thing about school boards is that you can just pull your kids and not be subjected to whatever nonsense they decide to push. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) November 5, 2025

This is why school choice is so important. Unfortunately, the majority of kids will remain in government schools and if they are allowed to indoctrinate most kids without oversight, those kids will become adults who vote for Democrats.

Now let’s pull up private school enrollment in BucksCo since 2020. pic.twitter.com/ilWo4PIhTu — Greg Baumann (@glbaumann) November 5, 2025

Conservatives still can't cede government schools to Democrats. Republicans must stay in the arena.

Bucks County is a state-level bellwether county in leading bellwether state Pennsylvania.



With exception in 2016, every person who carried Bucks County won Pennsylvania for U.S. President from 1980 to most recent 2024.



According to “Wikipedia,” a 2024 Bucks County gave Donald… — CoolBlue71 (@CoolBlue71) November 5, 2025

It would be a bad idea for Republicans to ignore this.

Good luck with that. The groomers are apparently back in charge. And people celebrate. smh — 〽️Michael Steiner (@msteiner1127) November 5, 2025

Those parents want boys in girl’s locker rooms and competing in girl’s sports.

Pray for those girls. — Ms. Deplorable (@MsDeplorable2) November 5, 2025

Precisely. It's the kids who are suffering.

ItS jUsT BlUe StAtEs



Stop listening to cat poop accounts and start paying attention to the threat right in front of you.



This is real. It’s happening. It’s not a fluke. And if Republicans don’t take it seriously because “it’s just blue states,” 2026 will be a bloodbath. https://t.co/VzBNRfuoOs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 5, 2025

GOP are excellent at resting on their laurels.



They only care about the presidency.



The party game is weak at state and local levels.



And the voters don't vote.



Almost all of these places have early voting, but Republicans refuse to do it, on principle (lol)



The game is… https://t.co/OUSVWGhGCo — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) November 5, 2025

Republicans need to realize the need to vote in years when the President isn't on the ballot, as well.

Yesterday was a bad day for the GOP at every single level of government. https://t.co/88j7b37cD1 — Justin Burker (@jburk3r) November 5, 2025

That's the reality. Republicans have one year to fix it before major midterms in 2026.

