Decency Is on the Ballot: WaPo Agrees Jay Jones Is Unfit

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 04, 2025
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

In a shocking move, the WaPo Editorial Board has determined Jay Jones does not have the character to be the Attorney General of Virginia. For once, they're right. Hopefully, Virginia residents agree. 

Bingo!

It seems they did.

The good guys really need a win. 

The whole thing was awful, but yes, involving children does bring the depravity to a whole new level. 

The whole party has proved itself unfit for office by refusing to call him out. 

Tomorrow is the day to stand up for decency. 

Finish strong, Virginia!

2026 ELECTIONS GOP VIRGINIA WASHINGTON POST JAY JONES

