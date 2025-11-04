Decency Is on the Ballot: WaPo Agrees Jay Jones Is Unfit

In a shocking move, the WaPo Editorial Board has determined Jay Jones does not have the character to be the Attorney General of Virginia. For once, they're right. Hopefully, Virginia residents agree.
The Washington Post Editorial Board agrees that decency is on the ballot tomorrow in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/m3eacJR5Dq— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 4, 2025
Just waited until near midnight before the election. Remarkable but not surprising. https://t.co/dnyJDkgk2Z— Jason Corley (@JasonCorley78) November 4, 2025
Coming from the Washington Post you know it’s bad. To overcome their hard left bias and endorse a republican. https://t.co/7RoHIzrrX8— BDubs (@Blackbriar71) November 4, 2025
Bingo!
…did the Washington Post just endorse Jason Miyares? https://t.co/VkKCjm6neM— Students for Jason Miyares (@TeamMiyares) November 4, 2025
It seems they did.
Definitely one of the cases where someone, in this case Jay Jones, actually does not deserve to win the office he is running for. https://t.co/F5NrPdBz2l— Washington State Mapper (@WApolwatch) November 4, 2025
Excellent points made by the @washingtonpost editorial board.— Seán Fhirnuin Óg Coinnigh (@svkenney) November 4, 2025
Calm and confident tonight. Let’s bring this one home for all Virginians. https://t.co/mrfljYfugX
Recommended
The good guys really need a win.
Honestly I think if Jay Jones had only said the “Gilbert gets both bullets” things it would be fine to dismiss it as a joke but when you start talking about how you hope his wife holds their dead children in her arms you’re clearly not well https://t.co/BpbaELcXAO— Country Club Conservative (@alt_ccc) November 4, 2025
The whole thing was awful, but yes, involving children does bring the depravity to a whole new level.
I couldn't have said it better myself, but the larger problem is that not one Democrat in elected office has called for him to step down, not one... https://t.co/ujEikSsNxj— Geary Higgins (@GearyHiggins) November 4, 2025
The whole party has proved itself unfit for office by refusing to call him out.
If Jay Jones does win, the only decent option left for Virginia Democrats would be to impeach him on his first day in office.— Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) November 4, 2025
Failing that, Democrats will not be able to credibly speak about political violence again. A lot more than simple decency is on the ballot. https://t.co/qNx5oswnaA
Decency, common sense, and sound judgement are on the ballot tomorrow in VA Attorney General race. Vote for @JasonMiyaresVA.— William McGinley (@WJMcGinley) November 4, 2025
Jay Jones is disqualified and lacks the temperament and judgement to hold the office. @RepublicanAGs https://t.co/07lHguWQWH
Tomorrow is the day to stand up for decency.
Basic human decency is on the ballot tomorrow in Virginia. Virginia is for lovers not hateful and dangerous liberals. Chose wisely. https://t.co/FRYcMF6YOf— BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) November 4, 2025
📣 Get out Tuesday, 11/4 and VOTE for @JasonMiyaresVA!— Fairfax GOP (@FairfaxGOP) November 4, 2025
🗳️ Polls will be open 6AM - 7PM.
✅ Remind your friends and family and help them find their neighborhood precinct: https://t.co/D0mNNI5YVN https://t.co/jqrKSDH83g
Finish strong, Virginia!
