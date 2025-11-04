Decency Is on the Ballot: WaPo Agrees Jay Jones Is Unfit

In a shocking move, the WaPo Editorial Board has determined Jay Jones does not have the character to be the Attorney General of Virginia. For once, they're right. Hopefully, Virginia residents agree.

The Washington Post Editorial Board agrees that decency is on the ballot tomorrow in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/m3eacJR5Dq — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 4, 2025

Just waited until near midnight before the election. Remarkable but not surprising. https://t.co/dnyJDkgk2Z — Jason Corley (@JasonCorley78) November 4, 2025

Coming from the Washington Post you know it’s bad. To overcome their hard left bias and endorse a republican. https://t.co/7RoHIzrrX8 — BDubs (@Blackbriar71) November 4, 2025

Bingo!

…did the Washington Post just endorse Jason Miyares? https://t.co/VkKCjm6neM — Students for Jason Miyares (@TeamMiyares) November 4, 2025

It seems they did.

Definitely one of the cases where someone, in this case Jay Jones, actually does not deserve to win the office he is running for. https://t.co/F5NrPdBz2l — Washington State Mapper (@WApolwatch) November 4, 2025

Excellent points made by the @washingtonpost editorial board.



Calm and confident tonight. Let’s bring this one home for all Virginians. https://t.co/mrfljYfugX — Seán Fhirnuin Óg Coinnigh (@svkenney) November 4, 2025

The good guys really need a win.

Honestly I think if Jay Jones had only said the “Gilbert gets both bullets” things it would be fine to dismiss it as a joke but when you start talking about how you hope his wife holds their dead children in her arms you’re clearly not well https://t.co/BpbaELcXAO — Country Club Conservative (@alt_ccc) November 4, 2025

The whole thing was awful, but yes, involving children does bring the depravity to a whole new level.

I couldn't have said it better myself, but the larger problem is that not one Democrat in elected office has called for him to step down, not one... https://t.co/ujEikSsNxj — Geary Higgins (@GearyHiggins) November 4, 2025

The whole party has proved itself unfit for office by refusing to call him out.

If Jay Jones does win, the only decent option left for Virginia Democrats would be to impeach him on his first day in office.



Failing that, Democrats will not be able to credibly speak about political violence again. A lot more than simple decency is on the ballot. https://t.co/qNx5oswnaA — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) November 4, 2025

Decency, common sense, and sound judgement are on the ballot tomorrow in VA Attorney General race. Vote for @JasonMiyaresVA.



Jay Jones is disqualified and lacks the temperament and judgement to hold the office. @RepublicanAGs https://t.co/07lHguWQWH — William McGinley (@WJMcGinley) November 4, 2025

Tomorrow is the day to stand up for decency.

Basic human decency is on the ballot tomorrow in Virginia. Virginia is for lovers not hateful and dangerous liberals. Chose wisely. https://t.co/FRYcMF6YOf — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) November 4, 2025

📣 Get out Tuesday, 11/4 and VOTE for @JasonMiyaresVA!

🗳️ Polls will be open 6AM - 7PM.

✅ Remind your friends and family and help them find their neighborhood precinct: https://t.co/D0mNNI5YVN https://t.co/jqrKSDH83g — Fairfax GOP (@FairfaxGOP) November 4, 2025

Finish strong, Virginia!

