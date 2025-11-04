Dems Possibly Eking Out a Win in Blue States Isn’t the Midterm Bellwether Harry Enten Wants It to Be

Decency Is on the Ballot: WaPo Agrees Jay Jones Is Unfit
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Today is a big election day. There will be votes for new Governors of New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Unfortunately, Democrats are expected to win all three. (Please go vote and confound the pollsters)

Hopefully, Republicans outperform the polls, the turnout is so high that the prognosticators are drastically wrong. Even if Democrats win, though, it certainly isn't the harbinger some would make it out to be. 

This is truly a head scratcher. Yes, Virginia is currently led by a Republican Governor, but that was a fluke. Two out three times, a Democrat wins in Virginia. 

Would it be nice for the Republicans to win these Governorships? Of course. Will it happen? That depends on who goes out and votes. Either way, it is not a commentary on conservatism or Trump. 

They are looking for any shred of hope for Democrats. 

Basically. 

Let's just be honest. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW JERSEY VIRGINIA

