Gretchen Whitmer's COVID Missteps: Podcast Appearance Fuels Outrage and Demands for Accountability

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Gretchen Whitmer is very clearly running for POTUS and she went on a popular financial podcast today to try and humanize herself. She spent time explaining why she made such bad decisions during COVID.

Yes, we actually need to talk about it a lot and never stop. 

No one has been perp walked yet.

There was Ron DeSantis, for example.

Plenty of experts were also trying to tell Whitmer she was wrong.

It was all to keep people locked in their homes so Biden could stay locked in his and not campaign.

As a reminder, Whitmer locked up seeds. 

All she cares about is her political career. It has nothing to do with making bad choices right. 

Precisely. They weren't willing to have conversations and compromise. They wanted all the power and to never be questioned. That was reality. 

In other words, Whitmer has terrible instincts.

2026 ELECTIONS COVID-19 GRETCHEN WHITMER MICHIGAN PRO-LIFE

