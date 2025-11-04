Gretchen Whitmer's COVID Missteps: Podcast Appearance Fuels Outrage and Demands for Accountability

Gretchen Whitmer is very clearly running for POTUS and she went on a popular financial podcast today to try and humanize herself. She spent time explaining why she made such bad decisions during COVID.

.@sircalebhammer to @GovWhitmer on COVID restrictions: But if I was allowed to be inside outside, why couldn't I just be inside inside?



GW: because you were inside outside with just your small group of people



CH: ...and the servers and busers...



GW: Listen, Caleb, none of us… pic.twitter.com/iiiQqST4Kp — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) November 3, 2025

We actually need to re-live it. All of these politicians do. https://t.co/Y2ANNMYfau — Brian (@babcockb56) November 4, 2025

Yes, we actually need to talk about it a lot and never stop.

No, let’s relive it because nobody in charge ever really paid the price for what they did to us. https://t.co/KYnCOSSafB — Tobiñ (@CTobin10) November 4, 2025

No one has been perp walked yet.

I really despise this "during Covid I made sh#tty decisions with bad information" excuse



Plenty of people made good decisions with incomplete information. Your bad decisions, @GovWhitmer, mean you're bad at decision-making and you should be embarrassed at this. https://t.co/bstHSPCiFJ — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 4, 2025

There was Ron DeSantis, for example.

I’ve heard that same line from so many people so many times, “well we just didn’t know anything at the time”, and I still wanna throw whoever says it through a wall every time I hear it.



“You didn’t know you were being a f**king retard at the time? Really? I knew you were.” https://t.co/ZGBBkAVwmh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 4, 2025

Plenty of experts were also trying to tell Whitmer she was wrong.

My grandmother died alone.



Nobody could attend her funeral.



I assure you that I am interested in “reliving” that to ensure those responsible are held accountable https://t.co/zo9hv9nzMA — michael ☧ 🐗 (@mkwomackjr) November 4, 2025

Just say it, Witless, it was all a fake to get Biden elected. https://t.co/JDxmqtWgNR — ChazBro (@chazj9) November 4, 2025

It was all to keep people locked in their homes so Biden could stay locked in his and not campaign.

We had very little or bad information so our first action was draconian overreach. https://t.co/QMKIN3L1Xo — ephraim zimbalist III (@Rambo679) November 4, 2025

As a reminder, Whitmer locked up seeds.

If the decisions to close schools, shutter businesses, and prosecute and shame those who didn't comply were knowingly made based on "little or bad information," it makes those decisions much much worse.



Civil liberties were violated and public and social trust were eroded. https://t.co/qQDUjgZ0wj — Todd Drenth (@twdrenth) November 4, 2025

They are STILL lying to your face about Covid. https://t.co/i0Ca217IBQ — Tark (@tark24510436101) November 4, 2025

All she cares about is her political career. It has nothing to do with making bad choices right.

"We were doing the best we could with very little or very bad information."



No, you were demanding and insisting that people who even questioned your closed-forever policies were trying to kill grandma. https://t.co/pyKv8y90xD — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 4, 2025

Precisely. They weren't willing to have conversations and compromise. They wanted all the power and to never be questioned. That was reality.

Except, other Governors made better decisions with the same information. Your “instinct” was to restrict. That is a problem… https://t.co/uQxp2kUeBX — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) November 4, 2025

In other words, Whitmer has terrible instincts.

