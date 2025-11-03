David Frum's Freudian Slip: GOP Debates Antisemitism, Dems Embrace It

At least the Republicans are discussing it. The Left has just accepted they are the party of Anti-Semites and run with it. For goodness sake, Zohran Mamdani, is about to become the Mayor of New York City and Kamala Harris couldn't choose Josh Shapiro as her Vice-Presidential candidate because he was Jewish. The proof is in the pudding.

Republicans are having a big, public argument about the antisemitism that has contaminated their party.



Democrats aren't. — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 3, 2025

yeah, the democrats are just antisemitic, pal. https://t.co/HLnuR7otAH — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 3, 2025

They wear the title loud and proud.

And that's just the ones who admit it.

Think a little bit harder about this, David.



You’ll get there. https://t.co/STB8L4Cffj pic.twitter.com/tDh6fyjGj3 — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) November 3, 2025

My God - the self-own here is off the chart.



Does he really not understand that what he said reflects well and Republicans and poorly on Democrats? https://t.co/0iWEUQwwsQ — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) November 3, 2025

In his mind, he thinks Democrats don't have a problem. Apparently, he is delusional.

Your party isn’t arguing because you all are antisemites. https://t.co/VEXb819XRl — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) November 3, 2025

I love how this is meant to be a point in favor of Democrats when, in reality, they've fully embraced the antisemites in their midst. https://t.co/RDBasoWXTs — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) November 3, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome has attacked his brain so much he can't even make a logical argument these days.

So anyone from Maine want to tell him... https://t.co/t8inocEDkr — Kerry Ann McKim (@kerryannmckim) November 3, 2025

Someone should ask this guy. Snicker.

Correct. Democrats are stuffing it in a box in the closet on the top shelf, hoping no one will notice until after the next election. And the one after that. https://t.co/jzgg7Z8bIW — Melanie Marlowe (@profmarlowe) November 3, 2025

And what does this say about the Democrats? https://t.co/j8zMjN8Ygt — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 3, 2025

Nothing good.

