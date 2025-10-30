VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for Usha's Faith Walk

Vice President Vance opened up about how he and his wife Usha navigate their differing spiritual views and it was fascinating.

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance says he's raising his children Christian, and he hopes his agnostic wife, Usha, comes around to the Christian faith



Vance's 8-year-old did his first Communion "about a year ago," and his two oldest kids go to a Christian school



"Most Sundays, Usha comes… pic.twitter.com/RuXAWOD58j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

Their relationship reflects so many families in the United States who wrestle with disparate faith backgrounds.

Protestant and married to a Catholic here and I pretty strongly relate to what he’s saying. If you love that person you try to accommodate their faith as best you can and, yes, you keep the door open for them to convert, but you’re never a jerk about it https://t.co/O3U3fVYb74 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 30, 2025

It's clear how much Vice President Vance respects Usha and never wants to interfere with her faith journey. That's important.

Let us pray earnestly for the conversion of our Second Lady. https://t.co/9TNlTnA8TH — Bethel McGrew 🎗 (@BMcGrewvy) October 30, 2025

Absolute amazing for the Vice President to speak about his faith and his family like this in public



May God bring Usha to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ! https://t.co/Wfnx8vl8ac — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) October 30, 2025

Thus is what Christianity and Christian Patriarchy looks like



Pray for Usha to come to know Christ https://t.co/XGWjp5CUaJ — Smash Baals (@smashbaals) October 30, 2025

Be in prayer for Vance’s wife. May she be regenerated by the Holy Spirit and embrace Christ.



Pray for Vice President Vance and his family. I pray for him and his family constantly. https://t.co/jab8IgfQWx — Jonathan Hansen 🐗 (@RevHansen1563) October 30, 2025

Constantly pray for the leadership of our country. They need our prayers daily both for their personal affairs and their professional endeavors.

Imagine saying “yea gee I hope my wife, my God-ordained partner, chooses to accept God and spend eternity with me in Heaven, if I make it, but she might just free will herself into rejecting Him, and that’s on her it’s fine” like he hopes she chooses the right TV show or… https://t.co/7F1l5j3Cmt — Jordan B (@JordanBVide0s) October 30, 2025

It probably does grieve his heart, but it's impossible to force the saving knowledge of Christ upon another person. He must allow the Holy Spirit to do the work.

Praying for Usha. This is encouraging to hear. Praying for God’s mercy on our nation. https://t.co/cXtF2LCV4p — Sam Hill ☧ 🌲🏔️ (@WhatTheSAM_HILL) October 30, 2025

This is fantastic. I had no idea but, from the little I learned here, it seems he has the right approach. https://t.co/TwmrXeAObK — Wren Bayley (@Wren1117) October 30, 2025

Pray for Usha, folks 🙏🏻✝️



She's a good woman, but she will become a GREAT woman when she accepts Jesus as her Lord & Savior.



The simple fact that she goes to church with the family is a sign that she's on her way.



Her journey towards God symbolizes this nation's journey. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 30, 2025

May we all use this an example to continue in our journey to grow close to God daily.

