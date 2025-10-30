VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for Usha's Faith Walk

Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Me...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 30, 2025
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Vice President Vance opened up about how he and his wife Usha navigate their differing spiritual views and it was fascinating. 

Their relationship reflects so many families in the United States who wrestle with disparate faith backgrounds. 

It's clear how much Vice President Vance respects Usha and never wants to interfere with her faith journey. That's important.

Constantly pray for the leadership of our country. They need our prayers daily both for their personal affairs and their professional endeavors. 

It probably does grieve his heart, but it's impossible to force the saving knowledge of Christ upon another person. He must allow the Holy Spirit to do the work. 

May we all use this an example to continue in our journey to grow close to God daily. 

