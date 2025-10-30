Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Media Snoozes

Apparently, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is more willing to press Kamala Harris than the Corporate Media in America.
🚨NEW: Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Sarah Ferguson *REPEATEDLY* CALLS OUT Kamala Harris for ducking question on Biden's decline🤣— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 29, 2025
FERGUSON: "Wasn't his refusal to recognize his own frailties the reason that you faced a nearly impossible task?"
HARRIS: *Rambles about… pic.twitter.com/RO8jiBabcl
This is awesome to watch 😂 “A world class pivot” 🤣 https://t.co/7WnRhKYjWS— Redbird (@Nurserouge) October 30, 2025
Being quick on her feet is not a specialty of Kamala Harris.
LOL https://t.co/UK70IeLDy9 pic.twitter.com/V3CWHmCLPD— Joe Buscemi (@kingjoeCN) October 30, 2025
Imagine for just a moment if American journalists questioned both parties like this https://t.co/Dh909c3vf1— Mike (@WhskyHawk) October 30, 2025
It's hard to imagine because it would never happen.
She is a whole other level of stupid.— Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) October 30, 2025
Who keeps putting her in front of a camera? https://t.co/00JTrgCXYz
She thinks she is going to be the next President. She is delusional.
Amazing. A real journalist. https://t.co/8llTFUTLLA— seizetheday (@seizingtheopp) October 29, 2025
Real media asking the hard questions. I wish we had media that would do the same. But these politicians won't go on media that doesn't align with them. https://t.co/IdJjnKe1Ms— Bryce Beilman (@Brycer_B) October 29, 2025
Kamala was probably shocked and shooketh after she left that interview.
Why can't U.S. Reporters run interviews like this? https://t.co/iu98veuLyp— they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) October 30, 2025
Cowards.
Bravo. That is the phrase that everyone interviewing Kamala Harris should have at the ready.— Mary K (@MadeMeJoin2Read) October 30, 2025
“I want to interrupt you — because that is a world-class pivot, but it is not the question that I asked you." https://t.co/Ll7wEvh4HR
This week, Trump’s traveling the world scoring peace and trade deals with foreign leaders.— Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 30, 2025
Meanwhile, Kamala’s on book tour getting her a## handed to her over and over by foreign news networks. https://t.co/ugYNscvJ5E
It's pitiful at this point.
Harris is not winning the 2028 Democratic primary. And anyone in her inner circle who is trying to convince her otherwise is doing her a disservice. https://t.co/xEBvwlJqS7— Eric Adams travel agent (@brooklynmike21) October 30, 2025
A huge one at that.
It’s so hard for her to speak because she really doesn’t believe anything. https://t.co/lcvyN9RQpk— Jake (@pnut_cracker) October 30, 2025
Also, she is not smart.
