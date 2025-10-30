Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Media Snoozes

Apparently, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is more willing to press Kamala Harris than the Corporate Media in America.

🚨NEW: Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Sarah Ferguson *REPEATEDLY* CALLS OUT Kamala Harris for ducking question on Biden's decline🤣



FERGUSON: "Wasn't his refusal to recognize his own frailties the reason that you faced a nearly impossible task?"



HARRIS: *Rambles about… pic.twitter.com/RO8jiBabcl — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 29, 2025

Advertisement

This is awesome to watch 😂 “A world class pivot” 🤣 https://t.co/7WnRhKYjWS — Redbird (@Nurserouge) October 30, 2025

Being quick on her feet is not a specialty of Kamala Harris.

Imagine for just a moment if American journalists questioned both parties like this https://t.co/Dh909c3vf1 — Mike (@WhskyHawk) October 30, 2025

It's hard to imagine because it would never happen.

She is a whole other level of stupid.



Who keeps putting her in front of a camera? https://t.co/00JTrgCXYz — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) October 30, 2025

She thinks she is going to be the next President. She is delusional.

Real media asking the hard questions. I wish we had media that would do the same. But these politicians won't go on media that doesn't align with them. https://t.co/IdJjnKe1Ms — Bryce Beilman (@Brycer_B) October 29, 2025

Kamala was probably shocked and shooketh after she left that interview.

Why can't U.S. Reporters run interviews like this? https://t.co/iu98veuLyp — they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) October 30, 2025

Cowards.

Bravo. That is the phrase that everyone interviewing Kamala Harris should have at the ready.

“I want to interrupt you — because that is a world-class pivot, but it is not the question that I asked you." https://t.co/Ll7wEvh4HR — Mary K (@MadeMeJoin2Read) October 30, 2025

This week, Trump’s traveling the world scoring peace and trade deals with foreign leaders.



Meanwhile, Kamala’s on book tour getting her a## handed to her over and over by foreign news networks. https://t.co/ugYNscvJ5E — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 30, 2025

It's pitiful at this point.

Harris is not winning the 2028 Democratic primary. And anyone in her inner circle who is trying to convince her otherwise is doing her a disservice. https://t.co/xEBvwlJqS7 — Eric Adams travel agent (@brooklynmike21) October 30, 2025

A huge one at that.

It’s so hard for her to speak because she really doesn’t believe anything. https://t.co/lcvyN9RQpk — Jake (@pnut_cracker) October 30, 2025

Also, she is not smart.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.