VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for...
JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice...
Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Dems Push ‘Weaponizing Hunger’ Talking Point to Blame Trump for Their Schumer Shutdown...
My Hero! Gavin Newsom Says Biden Is One of the Most Successful Presidents...
VIP
Migrant Sex Offender in UK Released in 'Blunder' That 'Should Never Have Happened'
Pete Hegseth's Post and Video Will Trigger Dems Demanding an End to Vaporizing...
London Police Urge Citizens Not to Spread Disinformation After Triple Stabbing by Afghan...
CBS Staffer Calls Layoffs a 'Bloodbath,' Race and Culture Unit 'Gutted'
Wesley Yang's Question Sparks a Laugh Riot: Telling Americans from Europeans Proves Hilari...
Illinois Dem Kat Abughazaleh Indicted for Attacking and Blocking Federal Vehicles at Broad...
Member of Group That Ambushes ICE Vehicles With Rocks Arrested

Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Media Snoozes

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Apparently, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is more willing to press Kamala Harris than the Corporate Media in America. 

Advertisement

Being quick on her feet is not a specialty of Kamala Harris.

It's hard to imagine because it would never happen. 

She thinks she is going to be the next President. She is delusional.

Kamala was probably shocked and shooketh after she left that interview.

Cowards.

Recommended

JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's pitiful at this point. 

A huge one at that.

Also, she is not smart. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A
Grateful Calvin
Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic Break On-Air
Warren Squire
VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for Usha's Faith Walk
justmindy
Wesley Yang's Question Sparks a Laugh Riot: Telling Americans from Europeans Proves Hilarious
justmindy
CBS Staffer Calls Layoffs a 'Bloodbath,' Race and Culture Unit 'Gutted'
Brett T.
London Police Urge Citizens Not to Spread Disinformation After Triple Stabbing by Afghan National
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A Grateful Calvin
Advertisement