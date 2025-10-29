EBT of TikTok: Profanity, Looting Threats, and Despair as SNAP Benefits Shutdown Looms

With all of the panic around SNAP benefits coming to a screeching halt as of November 1, a new account is growing wildly popular on X. This account shares TikToks discussing the upcoming food stamp embargo. It's both hysterical and very sad. Fair warning: some of these videos are not safe for work. Most of these people don't work, so they don't know how to not say constant curse words.

Woman says it’s “time to flip some f*cking tables” when SNAP benefits go away. pic.twitter.com/tAZmomQQHo — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 28, 2025

Woman announces that as of Nov. 1st, everything from Christmas to “all our bills” will not be paid to protest EBT getting cut. pic.twitter.com/cKUVrMDrQY — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

This woman thinks people should not have Christmas, Thanksgiving, or even pay rent until food stamps are restored. Um, does she realize there are people not on food stamps who will continue to make society work? Those are the people mostly paying bills in the first place.

Lights out and hungry, great plan — Paul Dunc (@paldunc) October 29, 2025

That sounds awful.

Woman says people are “soulless demons” if they post about not caring when people lose their EBT benefits. pic.twitter.com/JIxYnb4Mem — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

This woman thinks people who would like to keep their own money in their own pockets rather than funding the lifestyles of others are 'demons'. Listening to her very foul mouth, one might think she has a demon inside of her. At best, she needs a curse jar or her mouth washed out with soap.

Distressed man is upset about the lack celebrities and people in power willing to speak out and support those set to lose EBT benefits. pic.twitter.com/xU3nlZKONg — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

This man thinks celebrities and influencers should donate money to feed the people who won't get SNAP. All of those celebrities are Leftist. They should encourage the Democrats to open the government.

Woman admits she will join looters if EBT gets cut, “I’m hungry.” pic.twitter.com/TgAHit5xCF — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

This woman jumps online to let us know she will commit crimes and loot.

Woman gave a “friendly reminder” that she is okay with people looting, whether or not it’s due to losing EBT. pic.twitter.com/x2Rh4wVJ6E — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

This person also makes it clear they won't stop people from looting. Welp.

Woman suggests she wishes she could go back in time and abort her children because of “the situation” we are in. pic.twitter.com/Y7a1Wt7cSv — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

This woman is quite insistent she would never have had children had she known she might lose access to food stamps. In fact, she claims she would have killed them had she known. Sounds like a very stable mother.

Every single one of these videos should requires a mandatory health and wellness intervention—full stop. — Millie2020 (@rico8987) October 29, 2025

Particularly for the kids involved.

Man says that when EBT gets cut, people need to “hold security back” at grocery stores like Walmart so people can loot. pic.twitter.com/Al2z8tueqB — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

This man is going to prevent security from stopping looters. That's big talk.

Woman says that grocery store employees need to ignore looters because they will still get paid, “hey cousins… be a team player.” pic.twitter.com/vN9Jy1UpfV — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

Finally, we have the woman who suggests employees should be 'team players' with the looters and just let them steal. Just look the other way. Sigh.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



