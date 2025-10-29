IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore...
EBT of TikTok: Profanity, Looting Threats, and Despair as SNAP Benefits Shutdown Looms

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on October 29, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

With all of the panic around SNAP benefits coming to a screeching halt as of November 1, a new account is growing wildly popular on X. This account shares TikToks discussing the upcoming food stamp embargo. It's both hysterical and very sad. Fair warning: some of these videos are not safe for work. Most of these people don't work, so they don't know how to not say constant curse words. 

This woman thinks people should not have Christmas, Thanksgiving, or even pay rent until food stamps are restored. Um, does she realize there are people not on food stamps who will continue to make society work? Those are the people mostly paying bills in the first place. 

That sounds awful. 

This woman thinks people who would like to keep their own money in their own pockets rather than funding the lifestyles of others are 'demons'. Listening to her very foul mouth, one might think she has a demon inside of her. At best, she needs a curse jar or her mouth washed out with soap.

This man thinks celebrities and influencers should donate money to feed the people who won't get SNAP. All of those celebrities are Leftist. They should encourage the Democrats to open the government. 

This woman jumps online to let us know she will commit crimes and loot. 

This person also makes it clear they won't stop people from looting. Welp. 

This woman is quite insistent she would never have had children had she known she might lose access to food stamps. In fact, she claims she would have killed them had she known. Sounds like a very stable mother. 

Particularly for the kids involved. 

This man is going to prevent security from stopping looters. That's big talk.

Finally, we have the woman who suggests employees should be 'team players' with the looters and just let them steal. Just look the other way. Sigh. 

 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

