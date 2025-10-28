Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Many illegals in America live in homes with lots of other adult illegals, earn cash and then send it back to their home countries. Twitchy Favorite, 'Oilfield Rando' thinks a halt to SNAP just might see the money leaving America decreasing significantly. Suddenly, illegals will need to hold onto that money for food. 

Then, there are the 'non-citizens' who use SNAP to buy food, pack it up, and send it to less developed countries where friends and family sell it on the black market. 

It's becoming clearer every day. 

Maybe the prices would go down. 

Sounds like a good experiment to take on for the month. 

The results would be fascinating. 

That seems fair. 

Expose it all to the sunlight. 

