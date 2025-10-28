Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve

Many illegals in America live in homes with lots of other adult illegals, earn cash and then send it back to their home countries. Twitchy Favorite, 'Oilfield Rando' thinks a halt to SNAP just might see the money leaving America decreasing significantly. Suddenly, illegals will need to hold onto that money for food.

Advertisement

I want SNAP to shut down for a month just to observe how much foreign remittances plummet in that month — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 28, 2025

Dominicans and other Caribbean immigrants literally use SNAP as remittances. They load up blue barrels with food they buy with EBT and ship it back to the islands so their relatives can sell them for cash https://t.co/5I4wVY9WoB pic.twitter.com/fGquQ6VLt0 — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) October 28, 2025

Then, there are the 'non-citizens' who use SNAP to buy food, pack it up, and send it to less developed countries where friends and family sell it on the black market.

Here’s how the hustle works:



-Illegal aliens come in, drop an anchor baby

-Whole family gets SNAP

-Rent assistance, Medicaid, you name it

-Parents work cash jobs

-Sell SNAP for cash

-Send money back home to build a retirement home https://t.co/qa9esDtZKC — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) October 28, 2025

This so much. Have Americans realize how many nonAmericans are on snaps and how little it actually helps and how it's abused. https://t.co/oz54Hk3xhP — DashCarCrash (@DashCarCrash) October 28, 2025

It's becoming clearer every day.

Let grocery stores panic. It’s not like the entirety of customers (paying with their own money) haven’t been price gouged into oblivion. Remember when stores stocked up on goods before a shortage, froze those goods, then put them back on the shelf moldy or about to mold? I do. https://t.co/plv4oUZjw7 — Anthony Gonzalez (@almightykingdom) October 28, 2025

Maybe the prices would go down.

Not only that...but how much Starbucks will lose, how many iPhones won't be sold, and other extravagant items sales decline. https://t.co/5UywevMJ7I — Chuck Volner (@ChuckVolner) October 28, 2025

Brilliant point. Stop SNAP and see how much less money foreigners send to their home countries. That will be a good indicator of how much we are wasting. https://t.co/7z0nOMHJKF — On Sale (@BodiesAndBrains) October 28, 2025

Sounds like a good experiment to take on for the month.

Remittance taxes should be 500% https://t.co/NdHKpm4kgi — John Keane 🗽 (@jwk72_) October 28, 2025

THIS!!



Very interesting to see the results, even if working with less than 1 calendar month of data https://t.co/hDaZGsvxyT — Wealth Mill (@TheWealthMill) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

Going to have to do 2 months to drain the "buffer" of EBT laundering and foreign remittances. https://t.co/z7UFoJjaxD — Backwoods Engineer - THE ORIGINAL (@BackwoodsEnginr) October 28, 2025

The results would be fascinating.

That seems fair.

Actually...I AM DOWN FOR THAT. Pull foriegn remittances. It might even reveal other Globalists cash flows by stopping another. It would be worth seeing.



This is probably the first rational take I've read out of all of this trash. https://t.co/F514iUEKUp — Lux Venit (@JunsuiOro) October 28, 2025

Expose it all to the sunlight.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.