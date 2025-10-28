Cory Booker's Fake Halo Slips: Screams "My God" at Nothings, Silent on Child-Killer Texts

Michael Knowles wants Senator Cory Booker to fully OWN the person he is endorsing for Attorney General in Virginia. Knowles wants Booker to own every word of the despicable texts Jay Jones sent. Booker always tries to act 'above it all' and 'benevolent' and Knowles is not having it.

Hey @SenBooker, we know you left the room early, so we wanted to make sure you heard this from @michaeljknowles:



Sen. Booker endorses a man who called for the murder of a Republican and his children...



"So long as anyone stands by an endorsement such as that, their words are… pic.twitter.com/QDUM5OStYw — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 28, 2025

Utterly unsurprising that after a 25 hour tantrum completely detached from this reality, @CoryBooker would run from his own words https://t.co/KrtYa8gvcn — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) October 28, 2025

He's a fraud.

Not to get too political, but this is one of the sicker burns I’ve seen of late.



It also highlights how a senator can say “My God!” in faux outrage at the smallest thing at every committee meeting when it suits him and then ignore calls for patricide when it suits as well. https://t.co/NtchjeadkH — Byzantine, TX (@byzantinetx) October 28, 2025

A total con man.

@SenBooker you’ve lost the party. This can’t be who you are … https://t.co/mWzuDfCcDq — Alex LaPorta (@AlexLaPort61686) October 29, 2025

It's who the Democrats are. Let's be honest.

Are you listening Sen. Booker? We are. https://t.co/pOMjbG2QtF — Fun Aunt (@Peachishere27) October 28, 2025

We sure are.

What a coward, good job for calling him out @michaeljknowles 🫡 https://t.co/I9WdhezEvR — Cuse Mode Jimbo (@CUSEmodeJimbo) October 28, 2025

As he should.

Please wake up, Virginia! Republicans and conservatives, please go to the polls and take friends. Don't let Jay Jones be in charge of justice in your state. While you're there, please vote for Winsome Sears.

Also, Mr Booker, you mentioned a government report which shows there's more violence coming from the right. I'm sure @scrowder would have you on to discuss this report. I'm sure, since it must be true, it could withstand scrutiny. — GadFlyRising (@TheGadFlyRising) October 28, 2025

Please! Booker would MELT under any push back.

This was a word. If Senator Booker actually believed what he said, he would have rescinded his endorsement of Jay Jones. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) October 28, 2025

Booker believes in nothing but power and politics. He has no moral compass.

@SenBooker This poor guy wouldn't know leadership if it walked up and introduced itself. He is a common narcissist who lacks courage. I feel sorry for him. — Dr. Zatara McCall (@ZataraMcCall) October 28, 2025

The crazy thing is he sees himself as the moral superior to every conservative.

With intelligent, well researched & articulate men like Knowles (& the late Kirk), it will be truly impossible for a Democrat to win a debate against a Republican. — Xtina (@XtinaInOz) October 28, 2025

So true!

