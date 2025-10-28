Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing...
VIP
Palestinian Cured of Cancer Says Israel Tried to Poison Him With Chemotherapy
Adam Schiff: Trump Is Abusing His Pardon Power to Reward Family and Political...
Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia
George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
Hot Take: If a Private Donor Is Paying the Troops, They’re Not America’s...
Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
Experts Endorse Mamdani's Feasible Freebies: One's a Donor, the Other's a Left-Wing Prof
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Admits Working Families Are 'The Only Lever We Have' in...
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
VIP
SNAP Scams Exposed: From Spam Cases to Soda Swaps – How Taxpayer Dollars...
Jason Rantz: Seattle Democrats Have Been Hiring Illegals as Corrections Officers
Rep. Dan Goldman Calls Canal Street Raid ‘Lawless Terror to Try to Incite...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Cory Booker's Fake Halo Slips: Screams "My God" at Nothings, Silent on Child-Killer Texts

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 PM on October 28, 2025
Seth Wenig

Michael Knowles wants Senator Cory Booker to fully OWN the person he is endorsing for Attorney General in Virginia. Knowles wants Booker to own every word of the despicable texts Jay Jones sent. Booker always tries to act 'above it all' and 'benevolent' and Knowles is not having it. 

Advertisement

He's a fraud.

A total con man.

Recommended

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
justmindy
Advertisement

It's who the Democrats are. Let's be honest.

We sure are.

As he should.

Please wake up, Virginia! Republicans and conservatives, please go to the polls and take friends. Don't let Jay Jones be in charge of justice in your state. While you're there, please vote for Winsome Sears. 

Please! Booker would MELT under any push back.

Advertisement

Booker believes in nothing but power and politics. He has no moral compass. 

The crazy thing is he sees himself as the moral superior to every conservative. 

So true!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CORY BOOKER GOP VIRGINIA JAY JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
justmindy
Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing Spanish Names?
Warren Squire
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
Brett T.
Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia
Brett T.
Adam Schiff: Trump Is Abusing His Pardon Power to Reward Family and Political Allies - Sound Familiar?
Warren Squire
George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve justmindy
Advertisement