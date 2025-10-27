Someone Order a Drug Test: AOC Frantically Bounces During a Bizarre Rant at...
Karine Jean-Pierre's MSNBC Meltdown: Smirking, Dodging, and Still No Apology for Slandering Hur

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 27, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Oh, this is priceless. Karine Jean-Pierre went on MSNBC likely expecting a cake walk. 

Karine Jean-Pierre will never admit she is a liar and she certainly won't apologize for the dirty work she did for Biden and the Democrats.

Why would anyone want to read her drivel?

To be fair, she isn't that loyal. She is now an Independent and no longer a Democrat. She does see a sinking ship. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
She really misses her big notebook.

The usual for her. 

At minimum, she is trying to cover her own behind. 

She never expected push back from MSNBC.

It's all about protecting her 'legacy' as laughable as it may be.

