Karine Jean-Pierre's MSNBC Meltdown: Smirking, Dodging, and Still No Apology for Slandering Hur

Oh, this is priceless. Karine Jean-Pierre went on MSNBC likely expecting a cake walk.

🚨NEW: MSNBC Host Elise Jordan *PRESSES* KJP on whether she said sorry to Robert Hur for SMEARING him over report on Biden's cognitive decline🚨



JORDAN: "Robert Hur was unemployable for a period because of the attacks from the Democrats and from the White House that you were at… pic.twitter.com/zsQ3REMMC2 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 26, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre will never admit she is a liar and she certainly won't apologize for the dirty work she did for Biden and the Democrats.

She does know the Hur - Biden tapes were released right? Hur went easy on Biden, he should have said the President has no effin clue whats going on and needs to step down . https://t.co/sQlKBgfjS2 — Shaun Ellis💯 🇺🇸 (@ShaunDEllis1981) October 26, 2025

Not only was she the universe's worst WH spokeswoman, who also happened to be the first gay black woman to do that job according to her, but she is also the world's worst book sales person.



Why would anyone buy her book if she is celebrating being sooooooooo wrong? Or, most… https://t.co/HLNWAluv3I — Forsyth County Republican Party (@FCNCGOP) October 26, 2025

Why would anyone want to read her drivel?

There is no universe in which she is helped by this combination of toxic loyalty and pathological delusion. https://t.co/GMTxSNL1Hi — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) October 26, 2025

To be fair, she isn't that loyal. She is now an Independent and no longer a Democrat. She does see a sinking ship.

Takes ZERO responsibility for the damage they do to that man’s career https://t.co/QSUZaxKgWe — Reem Vidal (@ReemtheFirst) October 26, 2025

Oh how she longs to be able to say "lets circle back to that" https://t.co/Qud0F4y3wE — 𝕃𝕠𝕣𝕕 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕠𝕨 (@thelordmarlow) October 26, 2025

She really misses her big notebook.

Classic word salad to try to cover the mess https://t.co/2FTNSZrj5B — Steven Stilwell 🇺🇸 (@StevenStilwel10) October 26, 2025

The usual for her.

The Hur Report does not live in Reality 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JV0nSWoQ9I — Joni Job (@jj_talking) October 26, 2025

What is despicable human being. She just keeps repeating the same prepared remarks about "seeing him everyday" and he was "engaged", and still claims he was just fine. All the while ignoring the facts and evidence that we all saw. She is trying to rewrite history. — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) October 26, 2025

At minimum, she is trying to cover her own behind.

All she did was try to mop up Biden's mess and she did a terrible job 😂😂😂 — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) October 26, 2025

“My reality” = “i am a liar” — Chevy96d (@chevy96d) October 26, 2025

When she was doing all that fake smiling & nodding, I really don’t think she expected the apology question. 😂 — Nerdy Black Menace 👩🏾 (@thenerdymenace) October 26, 2025

She never expected push back from MSNBC.

KJP is still lying to 1) avoid jail, 2) sell a book.



Damn everyone that was collateral damage. — Beta Male Finder (a public service) (@frankie_Fword) October 26, 2025

It's all about protecting her 'legacy' as laughable as it may be.

