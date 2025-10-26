Trump Triumphantly Transforms White House into Ballroom Glory: Dems Wail, X Roars with Laughter

For days now, the Democrats have been running around screaming about the falling sky because Trump chose to build a ballroom. The nonsense has been hysterical, honestly. The memes continue unabated and it's just so fun to laugh at the Democrats.

My wife and I in the East Wing of the White House. I can’t believe it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/CledWoWMWY — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 26, 2025

Me in the receiving line to meet Italian PM Georgia Meloni at the East Wing of the Whitehouse..... pic.twitter.com/nIitJTAoNc — Geary (@indiucky) October 26, 2025

That was an excellent party.

My wife and I in the East Wing of the White House. I can't believe it's gone. pic.twitter.com/YzlymHR76e — Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) October 26, 2025

My last visit to the East Wing, can't believe it's gone... pic.twitter.com/F8sBa5ejLs — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) October 26, 2025

It was a lovely neighborhood.

My wife and I in the East Wing of the White House. I can’t believe it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/GcBsp8EgNU — Pinstripes suit me (@ZooSteward) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in the East Wing of the White House. Can’t believe that monster Trump destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/rB0M1LSWwM — CrazyRedhead 💋👙🔥 (@RealGinginP) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/9x7iegwgHA — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 26, 2025

Back when the men were men and the ladies knew how to dress for a party.

My Husband & I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/s3Jc3tK1ez — CAisaMess (@WhomperjawedCA) October 26, 2025

Such an iconic time.

The extended family of Senator Warren visit the East Wing in honor of her distinguished service to all North American nations. I can’t believe we’ve lost this iconic and hallowed space! 😠 😡 pic.twitter.com/vPgnLrfsnM — TweetTee (@TCTWTS) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in the East Wing of the White House. I can’t believe it’s gone pic.twitter.com/MY9S8WDopO — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it’s gone! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eUDlAiA7au — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can't believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/wXJp2Ksyhr — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 26, 2025

Bringing the pitchfork to the White House was a 'choice'.

My late first wife and I getting married in the East Wing. I can’t believe they knocked it down. pic.twitter.com/8Elxbx8kPE — tedfrank (@tedfrank) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/vSVfTcVRt5 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 26, 2025

A tale as old as time.

