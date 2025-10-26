Democrats Ground Air Traffic Controllers’ Paychecks, Prioritize Politics Over Planes

Come Tuesday, the air traffic controllers of America will not receive a paycheck. That is terrible news for air travel in America.

On Tuesday, 13,000 air traffic controllers will get a $0 paycheck because Democrats are holding the government hostage.



I don’t want our controllers going to a FOOD BANK! The fact that they are having to think about how to put food on the table is UNACCEPTABLE.



End the… pic.twitter.com/lwyxzHpYB1 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 26, 2025

The Democrats are holding these people and many other hostage. They could end this today. They are more concerned about giving healthcare to illegals, though.

We have good friends where the husband is an air traffic controller.



They have five kids. The mom homeschools them.



They don’t have the luxury of being without a paycheck. And we don’t have the luxury of being without him.



End this nonsense. https://t.co/oX6nTIcF0t — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 26, 2025

This is the real story of people suffering because of the games the Democrats are playing. They care more about illegals than suffering American citizens.

The power to end the shutdown lies with the Democrats’ base. THE BASE must convince their leaders to allow a clean CR, let the system perform as designed, and fight for their pet projects in the aftermath. The Democrat base are the ones holding the country hostage. Their leaders… https://t.co/7TpbVBc7y0 — James R. Hannibal (@JamesRHannibal) October 26, 2025

They have to press the people they elected to do their jobs!

This is really dangerous. https://t.co/S9lPc583iQ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 26, 2025

Never, ever let anyone forget their expressed sentiment. pic.twitter.com/zi54sRKXaC — DenvilleCommunity (@iDenville) October 26, 2025

The Democrats have made their position clear. They are using this pain as 'leverage'. The American people are 'leverage' to them.

@CaptMarkKelly doesn’t care. @SenMarkKelly puts politics before safe air travel. As a pilot, Mark knows better. @SenateDems are hurting Americans and are making us less safe. — @AZBigCountry 🇺🇸 (@azbigcountry) October 26, 2025

He should know better, but he cares more about his political career and aspirations than the American people.

My daughter is in Paris on vacay. Literally in the last 24, the price for rescheduling her flight home to LAX went from $100 to $1,000, verified. Dominos are falling. So the pressure is ratcheting up to end the Schumer Shutdown.

(Parents and grandparents: “Get home NOW”)… — ben unn (@ben_unn) October 26, 2025

Hopefully, Schumer will end this soon so the American people can get back to work and actually receiving paychecks.

