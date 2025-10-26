Trump Triumphantly Transforms White House into Ballroom Glory: Dems Wail, X Roars with...
Democrats Ground Air Traffic Controllers’ Paychecks, Prioritize Politics Over Planes

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on October 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Come Tuesday, the air traffic controllers of America will not receive a paycheck. That is terrible news for air travel in America. 

The Democrats are holding these people and many other hostage. They could end this today. They are more concerned about giving healthcare to illegals, though.

This is the real story of people suffering because of the games the Democrats are playing. They care more about illegals than suffering American citizens.

They have to press the people they elected to do their jobs!

The Democrats have made their position clear. They are using this pain as 'leverage'. The American people are 'leverage' to them. 

He should know better, but he cares more about his political career and aspirations than the American people. 

Hopefully, Schumer will end this soon so the American people can get back to work and actually receiving paychecks. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
