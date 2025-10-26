Bye, Bye, Sami Hamdi: Deporting This Terror-Cheering Nutjob Is the Win America Deserved

Now this is what we voted for. Amy Mek has been sounding the alarm on a man named Sami Hamdi. It's terrifying what he is up to.
🚨 NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT — DHS MUST DEPORT SAMI HAMDI— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 22, 2025
A foreign national is moving freely across the United States — speaking from mosques, universities, and CAIR-run stages — while training U.S. Muslims in digital agitation, electoral sabotage, and political warfare in… pic.twitter.com/hJyobLkPD5
National Security Threat: DHS Must Deport Sami Hamdi — U.S. Law Bars Foreign Nationals Who Praise Terror— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 22, 2025
Ses the full report: https://t.co/ToKUyU3ZdB
Hamdi is a dangerous agitator and he is training others to be just like him (or worse).
Thanks to the work of @Sec_Noem and @SecRubio and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal.— Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 26, 2025
Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed… https://t.co/JByZdGznpb
This is a good day for America.
We've said it before, we'll say it again: The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who support terrorism and actively undermine the safety of Americans.— Department of State (@StateDept) October 26, 2025
We continue to revoke the visas of persons engaged in such activity.
Thank you to our partners at @DHSgov for… https://t.co/PXfIDEvle6
Don't threaten us with a good time!
Awesome.@mehdirhasan next. https://t.co/KN6gmgxOBs— RBe (@RBPundit) October 26, 2025
Yes, please.
Earlier this morning, ICE agents abducted British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi at San Francisco Airport, apparently in response to his vocal criticism of the Israeli government during his ongoing speaking tour.— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) October 26, 2025
We can confirm that Mr. Hamdi has not been… https://t.co/dfcVGvz6UX
CAIR is so mad and that is so glorious.
Well done.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 26, 2025
Sami Hamdi is a genocidal lunatic. He does not belong in this country. pic.twitter.com/nMl4o0X2uB
Thank you, @TriciaOhio, and thank you to @Sec_Noem, @SecRubio, and the men and women in law enforcement who acted on this threat.— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 26, 2025
It is extraordinary — and reassuring — to finally have an administration that is working to protect America.
Thank you for taking the time to read…
Sami Hamdi has been arrested and will be deported— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) October 26, 2025
Sami targeted me personally, organizing a campaign in an attempt to get me fired
He directed people to use AI to auto generate unique emails to send to our LPs
There are jihadists in America whose full time job is to silence us https://t.co/BjrDYsImWG pic.twitter.com/HVKvhKFCsX
This man has already caused unspeakable damage.
CAIR is a terrorist organization.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 26, 2025
Sami Hamdi is a terrorist who cheered for ethnic cleansing and genocide on October 7.
Or, as they call such in Gaza, a "journalist." pic.twitter.com/6U3Du2sFmV
Sami Hamdi praised the October 7th massacre and the kidnapping of the Bibas family in particular. He should be and will be deported. pic.twitter.com/JgDm0d2FIu— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 26, 2025
And all patriotic Americans will cheer!
