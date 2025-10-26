Bye, Bye, Sami Hamdi: Deporting This Terror-Cheering Nutjob Is the Win America Deserved

Now this is what we voted for. Amy Mek has been sounding the alarm on a man named Sami Hamdi. It's terrifying what he is up to.

🚨 NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT — DHS MUST DEPORT SAMI HAMDI



A foreign national is moving freely across the United States — speaking from mosques, universities, and CAIR-run stages — while training U.S. Muslims in digital agitation, electoral sabotage, and political warfare in… pic.twitter.com/hJyobLkPD5 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 22, 2025

National Security Threat: DHS Must Deport Sami Hamdi — U.S. Law Bars Foreign Nationals Who Praise Terror



Ses the full report: https://t.co/ToKUyU3ZdB — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 22, 2025

Hamdi is a dangerous agitator and he is training others to be just like him (or worse).

Thanks to the work of @Sec_Noem and @SecRubio and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal.



Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed… https://t.co/JByZdGznpb — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 26, 2025

This is a good day for America.

We've said it before, we'll say it again: The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who support terrorism and actively undermine the safety of Americans.



We continue to revoke the visas of persons engaged in such activity.



Thank you to our partners at @DHSgov for… https://t.co/PXfIDEvle6 — Department of State (@StateDept) October 26, 2025

Don't threaten us with a good time!

Yes, please.

Earlier this morning, ICE agents abducted British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi at San Francisco Airport, apparently in response to his vocal criticism of the Israeli government during his ongoing speaking tour.



We can confirm that Mr. Hamdi has not been… https://t.co/dfcVGvz6UX — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) October 26, 2025

CAIR is so mad and that is so glorious.

Well done.



Sami Hamdi is a genocidal lunatic. He does not belong in this country. pic.twitter.com/nMl4o0X2uB — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 26, 2025

Thank you, @TriciaOhio, and thank you to @Sec_Noem, @SecRubio, and the men and women in law enforcement who acted on this threat.



It is extraordinary — and reassuring — to finally have an administration that is working to protect America.



Thank you for taking the time to read… — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 26, 2025

Sami Hamdi has been arrested and will be deported



Sami targeted me personally, organizing a campaign in an attempt to get me fired



He directed people to use AI to auto generate unique emails to send to our LPs



There are jihadists in America whose full time job is to silence us https://t.co/BjrDYsImWG pic.twitter.com/HVKvhKFCsX — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) October 26, 2025

This man has already caused unspeakable damage.

CAIR is a terrorist organization.



Sami Hamdi is a terrorist who cheered for ethnic cleansing and genocide on October 7.



Or, as they call such in Gaza, a "journalist." pic.twitter.com/6U3Du2sFmV — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 26, 2025

Sami Hamdi praised the October 7th massacre and the kidnapping of the Bibas family in particular. He should be and will be deported. pic.twitter.com/JgDm0d2FIu — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 26, 2025

And all patriotic Americans will cheer!

