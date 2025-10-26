Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems
Trump Triumphantly Transforms White House into Ballroom Glory: Dems Wail, X Roars with...
Democrats Ground Air Traffic Controllers’ Paychecks, Prioritize Politics Over Planes
VIP
David French’s Heartless Take Mocks My Father’s Death: A Vaccine Tragedy Ignored
Do You Believe in Miracles? Annunciation School Shooting Victim Sophia Forchas Walks Out...
Sen. Rand Paul Lights the Administration Up Over 'Extrajudicial Killings'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Smith, Garland, and Wray 'Conducted an Illegal Spying Operation'
She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful,...
Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who...
OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is...
LOVE to See It! Throwback Poll for 2016 Goes VIRAL, Gives the Right...
OWN IT: Scott Jennings Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Dems for Supporting Man With LITERAL...
Meme Thread About Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Aunt's Sob Story Will Have You Laughing...
UK: Masked Militant Muslims Gather to Claim Their Territory After Cops Ban 'Anti-Immigrant...

Bye, Bye, Sami Hamdi: Deporting This Terror-Cheering Nutjob Is the Win America Deserved

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on October 26, 2025
Meme

Now this is what we voted for. Amy Mek has been sounding the alarm on a man named Sami Hamdi. It's terrifying what he is up to.

Advertisement

Hamdi is a dangerous agitator and he is training others to be just like him (or worse).

This is a good day for America.

Don't threaten us with a good time!

Recommended

Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, please.

CAIR is so mad and that is so glorious. 

Advertisement

This man has already caused unspeakable damage.

And all patriotic Americans will cheer!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

GAZA ICE ISLAMIC TERRORISM NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems
justmindy
Trump Triumphantly Transforms White House into Ballroom Glory: Dems Wail, X Roars with Laughter
justmindy
Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE
Sam J.
Democrats Ground Air Traffic Controllers’ Paychecks, Prioritize Politics Over Planes
justmindy
She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful, Embarrassing 9/11 Post BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Do You Believe in Miracles? Annunciation School Shooting Victim Sophia Forchas Walks Out of the Hospital
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems justmindy
Advertisement