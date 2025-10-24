*MEEP* Steven Cheung Reminds Adam Kinzinger of Pics That Allegedly Popped Up on...
Platner's Campaign Chaos: Ex-Staffer Rejects $15K NDA, Exposes Misleading Nazi Tattoo Claims

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 24, 2025
meme

The rats are jumping ship and one of them refused to sign a NDA, even for big money. Good for her.

    Graham Platner is shaking up his campaign amid a swirl of controversy, bringing in a longtime friend to function as his Maine Senate campaign’s new manager, hiring a compliance firm and sending non-disclosure agreements to staffers.

Kevin Brown — who became the campaign manager this week and whose past campaign work includes the presidential bids of Elizabeth Warren and Barack Obama, though he has not worked in Maine — is only one of the changes. The campaign has also brought on an in-house attorney, as well as compliance firm Spruce Street Consulting, which has ties to a constellation of buzzy progressives including Zohran Mamdani. 

Amid fallout from Platner’s controversial years-old social media posts, his campaign began sending non-disclosure agreements to staffers last week, according to his former top political director, Genevieve McDonald, who said she declined to sign one.

“The campaign offered me $15,000 to sign a NDA,” McDonald told POLITICO in an interview. “I did not accept the offer. I certainly could have used the money. I quit my job to work on Platner’s campaign, believing it was something different than it is.”

A statement from the campaign referred to the $15,000 offer as standard severance. A Platner campaign spokesperson said the team recently hired Spruce Street “to take over campaign compliance to institute standard practices that had yet to be put into place. Some of those standards had to be instituted retroactively but as a matter of course we do not require anyone previously involved in the campaign to do so. Genevieve McDonald was offered severance which is standard for all campaign employees and contractors.”

It's a ship that's going down. 

The talent pool is an inch deep.

Don't hold your breath.

Get your popcorn ready. It's only going to get more juicy. 

