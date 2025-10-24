Heartbreaking Setback: New Late-Term Abortion Clinics in Colorado and New Jersey Spark Outrage

Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on October 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

There have been terrific steps forward toward saving the lives of the unborn since the Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade, but this is a heartbreaking setback. 

These are totally viable children. It's depraved. This is murder. 

Over and over, babies much younger than 31 weeks are saved in American hospitals. How is this acceptable? If their Mother doesn't want them, let someone adopt them and love them. 

There is no other word for it. 

The Democrats will make the excuse this needs to be allowed for babies with disabilities discovered later in pregnancy. That is medical eugenics and also is no reason for these late term abortions. 

It absolutely is.

