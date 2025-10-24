Heartbreaking Setback: New Late-Term Abortion Clinics in Colorado and New Jersey Spark Outrage

There have been terrific steps forward toward saving the lives of the unborn since the Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade, but this is a heartbreaking setback.

HORRIFIC: Two new late-term abortion facilities are opening in Colorado and New Jersey. Babies will be killed at 34 weeks that look just like this: 💔 pic.twitter.com/ezKwhD3YAs — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 23, 2025

Our twins were born at 34 weeks. This is demonic. God will have no mercy on these depraved murderers—only Divine Justice. https://t.co/1SzcRaUj7r — Molly McCann Sanders (@molmccann) October 24, 2025

These are totally viable children. It's depraved. This is murder.

I’m so sickened by this. In the same state where my 31 week old babies were cared for by a top-rated NICU, babies the same age AND OLDER can be killed simply if they’re not wanted.



My babies the day they were born at 31 weeks. At this gestation they have over 90% chance of… https://t.co/iUb7E8hDBa pic.twitter.com/0ryW5Yy1pf — Heather Cofer (@HeatherACofer) October 24, 2025

Over and over, babies much younger than 31 weeks are saved in American hospitals. How is this acceptable? If their Mother doesn't want them, let someone adopt them and love them.

When I’ve told people that CO allows babies to be aborted up until birth, many simply won’t believe it. It has been happening for years and will now be even more prolific.



Our grandson was born at 34 weeks and this makes me so deeply sad and sickened. https://t.co/WE3R4q1laH — Mountain Views 🗻👀 (@MtnViewsCO) October 24, 2025

This is m*rder. https://t.co/qmyQgRrpuy — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 24, 2025

There is no other word for it.

My babies were born at 37 weeks. A 34 week old baby is nearly full term, what in the demon worshipping crud is this? https://t.co/mOeqVgGsJO — grandma zoomie (@ravenousreader) October 23, 2025

With a son that was born at 32 weeks, this is nothing more than pure evil. https://t.co/0SgCIrQFaF — Evan (@MurkyMorals) October 24, 2025

The Democrats will make the excuse this needs to be allowed for babies with disabilities discovered later in pregnancy. That is medical eugenics and also is no reason for these late term abortions.

This is murder. If you abort a 34 week old baby, you’re a horrible and irredeemable piece of human garbage. https://t.co/z1cZXcAD8o — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) October 24, 2025

It will be more bearable for a wicked nation that never knew God on the day of judgement than for a nation who knew God and turned their back on him.



"Then Jesus began to denounce the towns in which most of his miracles had been performed, because they did not repent. “Woe to… https://t.co/XqH9m3ohch — Shoe (@samosaur) October 24, 2025

Abortion is the worst atrocity humans have committed and it's not remotely close. https://t.co/LlaQ9U29ij — Master Samwise (@samwise_master) October 24, 2025

It absolutely is.

