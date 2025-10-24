*MEEP* Steven Cheung Reminds Adam Kinzinger of Pics That Allegedly Popped Up on...
Hunter Biden Whines Over Kamala’s Tell-All, Spills Tea on Her Diversity Hire VP Gig

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 24, 2025
Channel Five

Oh, Hunter Biden. May he never shut up his big mouth. It's always so good.

WASHINGTON — Scandal-scarred former first son Hunter Biden lamented former Vice President Kamala Harris’ “personally painful” badmouthing of his father in her new memoir and book tour.

The younger Biden, 55, chalked up Harris’ bluntness about his father to a desire to be more authentic — and strongly insinuated that her race played a key role in his father’s decision to tap her as vice president.

“I didn’t read it. I really didn’t. I’m just really disappointed. I’ve just heard some of the things. I tried to block it out,” the budding artist told journalist Tommy Christopher during a rare three-hour interview on his Substack platform.

“I’d have to admit, it’s personally painful,” he continued, “for her to, in a book, to try to distance herself and take what I would call the really easy path to distance herself to what I guess she thinks … the biggest complaint about the vice president has always been is that — which I never believe, and I really mean it — is that she is not authentic.”

Harris, 61, rolled out her new memoir, “107 Days,” last month, detailing her historically short stint atop the Democratic ticket for the presidency. 

But in the book, she gave her seemingly unvarnished takes on him, calling his decision to seek a second term in the White House “recklessness.”

She detailed a stunning call she received from the 46th president just before her debate against President Trump, in which he pressed her over rumors she had been trashing him to donors.

“My head had to be right. I had to be completely in the game,” Harris wrote. “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself.”

Harris also opened up about the rift between her staff and Biden’s, a dynamic that had been widely reported during their time in the White House.

That Was COLD! Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Geraldo Rivera on Why ICE Agents Must Wear Masks in Public
Warren Squire
Maybe it was both.

It was also a pairing of convenience. There was never any loyalty. 

Consider the messenger.

The Bidens bear a whole lot of responsibility for that rot in politics. They've been contributing to it for decades. 

