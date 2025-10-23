Shutdown Shenanigans: Worried Warnock Panics, Plays Hostage Hero, and Flops with the Faction

Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn
justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The Republicans tried to pay federal workers. The Democrats don't care about paying federal workers so they would not vote with the GOP. Well, most Democrats, at least. Senator Warnock of Georgia, likely realizing he is in a purplish state, did vote with Republicans to pay federal workers. When asked why he did so, this is what he had to say:

So, the other Senator from Georgia also joined in. Of course they knew it wouldn't pass so it was performative, but whatever. 

The hostages are all of America who are being held hostage so Democrats can pay the healthcare of illegals. That seems most unkind.

Indeed, it is. 

He only does that to his ex-wife, allegedly. 

The Democrats are nothing if not cynical little monsters. 

He was a Pastor who advocated for abortion on demand so it doesn't seem he was really into his previous job and the rule book for it before all of this. 

Hopefully, the voters of Georgia give them more to worry about. They certainly do not deserve to ever win elected office again. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

DEMOCRAT PARTY GEORGIA GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN RAPHAEL WARNOCK REPUBLICAN PARTY

