Shutdown Shenanigans: Worried Warnock Panics, Plays Hostage Hero, and Flops with the Faction

The Republicans tried to pay federal workers. The Democrats don't care about paying federal workers so they would not vote with the GOP. Well, most Democrats, at least. Senator Warnock of Georgia, likely realizing he is in a purplish state, did vote with Republicans to pay federal workers. When asked why he did so, this is what he had to say:

Warnock on why he joined Republicans in support of Ron Johnson’s bill paying some federal workers:



“”This is a Republican shutdown, and they want to release some of the hostages that they're holding. I voted for that.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 23, 2025

This bill picked up 2 new Dem caucus members —Ossoff & Warnock—but lost the ones who voted for the CR: Cortez Masto and King.



One step forward, one step back? — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 23, 2025

So, the other Senator from Georgia also joined in. Of course they knew it wouldn't pass so it was performative, but whatever.

Okay, engaging Warnock's metaphor:



If the Republicans are holding 'hostages', what are their demands? What are they asking for except to sign a clean CR?



Counterpoint: What are the Democrats asking for?



So who actually has 'hostages'? — Scott A Lavender (@scottalavender) October 23, 2025

The hostages are all of America who are being held hostage so Democrats can pay the healthcare of illegals. That seems most unkind.

Narrator: "But it wasn't a Republican shutdown. It was a Democrat shutdown. And that's ok." — Mayor Humdinger (@aofarre) October 23, 2025

this is a democratic shutdown tbh — Mike (@Mike1719718) October 23, 2025

Indeed, it is.

And then did he drive over Johnson’s foot? — P (@Htown_999) October 23, 2025

He only does that to his ex-wife, allegedly.

Warnock should ask Chucky Schumer why he’s keeping the government closed — JR in the 414 (@JR_inthe_414) October 23, 2025

I'd respect the Democrats' position more if they weren't committed to pretending that they're not the ones making demands before they will consent to reopen the government. https://t.co/3MUZpDxMGU — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 23, 2025

This looks like cynical message massaging - they let different at risk senators support different things as long as overall the bill fails https://t.co/moxpvU7TrC — grouchy one (@shawn_0707) October 23, 2025

The Democrats are nothing if not cynical little monsters.

It's not complicated. Republicans aren't making any demands! The list of demands before the government can be reopened is all from the Democratic side. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 23, 2025

Warnock previous job apparently didn’t involve any rules about providing a false witness… — Jim Moore ☦ 🇺🇸 (@MoreCoffeeJim) October 23, 2025

He was a Pastor who advocated for abortion on demand so it doesn't seem he was really into his previous job and the rule book for it before all of this.

This tells me Ossoff and Warnock are worried about holding onto their seats in GA. https://t.co/f3wMTr13S1 — Stache Autonomy (@StacheAutonomy) October 23, 2025

Hopefully, the voters of Georgia give them more to worry about. They certainly do not deserve to ever win elected office again.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



