Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror

Maybe Sunny needs to stop being so paranoid. It seems really odd every single neighbor would be a racist.

Sunny Hostin apparently thinks all her white neighbors are racists. She says she fears them calling the police on on her son if they see him training for the Junior Olympics:

"As a mother of black children, I know that black boys are not given the presumption of innocence...I… pic.twitter.com/3Q1sfc1c5c — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 22, 2025

Sunny Hostin is the chef's kiss embodiment of the grievance/race-baiting grift. https://t.co/aNRuyKhRlD — janice (@chestnuthell) October 22, 2025

She should be the poster child.

Sunny Hostin is a biracial Black/Latin woman who married a Latin man and has children that are light-skinned Quadroons.



The idea that their experience is comparable to that of a 100% Black American in this country is performative woke insanity at its worst. https://t.co/VNys8skjor pic.twitter.com/9MWismeOLF — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) October 22, 2025

Also, if her children never see any other people of color in their community, what lily white community has she adopted? Where does this even exist?

From Finding your Roots: This from someone whose third great-grandfather likely was involved in the slave trade and owned slaves. She also learned that she is only 7 percent indigenous Puerto Rican. https://t.co/nN1aXpzrsD — Tacy (@Tacyetch) October 22, 2025

That won't stop her grievance politics.

Remember when she openly bragged about her husband committing medical insurance fraud and tried to play it off like it was a good thing? https://t.co/I8W26dz7Wh — Chloe Cardassian (@CCardassian) October 22, 2025

Why does someone who sees white people as the source of all the problems in the world live in an all white neighborhood? Is it those racist crime statistics? https://t.co/3aPAgKRcYD — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 22, 2025

Was he running around the neighborhood with a 60-inch TV or something? That is an odd way to train for the Olympics. https://t.co/7mJrTkY7ga — GenX grandma (@MommysaWitch) October 22, 2025

Yet that’s where she chose the live



Wonder why… https://t.co/MPItnvrxHI — JDVance2028 (@AocSucks2025) October 22, 2025

Maybe a Gofundme can be started for her moving expenses.

Sunny Hostin lives in a 10-bedroom, 10-bath mansion in Westchester County, NY. She's full of sh@t. https://t.co/GSfWeZx1HV — Milo™ (@chasbottom) October 22, 2025

That won't stop her racial grievance nonsense.

Every time I see a clip of her face flying through my timeline, I can always reliably know that she is saying that someone somewhere is racist.



It's nauseating. https://t.co/Kb9cwu8Mwd — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) October 22, 2025

At least she's consistent.

Move if you have so little faith in your neighbors. Sad Democrat commentary. https://t.co/zJim2TAg7c — JilliBee (@Jill992004231) October 22, 2025

What other kind of Democrat commentary is there?

Ironic. She makes the absolute worst assumptions about her White Neighbors having the absolute worst assumptions about her. — Jamie Duff (@JamieDuffDevOPs) October 22, 2025

And around and around we go.

