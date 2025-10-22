Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder
Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH...
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering...
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the...
Democrats Planning to Add 'Master' ICE Tracker to Their Website
Dem JB Pritzker Continues to Incite Violence Against ICE, Saying ‘Nazi’ Trump Is...
Neera Tanden Genuinely Thinks Images of Trump's WH East Wing Renovation Will Swing...
Klobuchar’s Push for Early Retirees’ Healthcare Subsidies Faces Fierce Criticism Over Taxp...
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason...
Karoline Leavitt Catches a House Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About...
Trump, Johnson Rip Schumer's Back-Room Deal to Shreds!
Here's a Wider View of the WH East Wing Remodel the Dems and...

Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on October 22, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Maybe Sunny needs to stop being so paranoid. It seems really odd every single neighbor would be a racist. 

She should be the poster child.

Also, if her children never see any other people of color in their community, what lily white community has she adopted? Where does this even exist? 

That won't stop her grievance politics.

Maybe a Gofundme can be started for her moving expenses. 

That won't stop her racial grievance nonsense. 

At least she's consistent. 

What other kind of Democrat commentary is there?

And around and around we go.

