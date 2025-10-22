Dems Nazi Tattoo Scandal: A Skeleton as Large as a Hardware Store Giant Skeleton, Says Mary Katharine Ham

Krystal Ball seems to have no problem with the Democrat candidate for Senate in Maine and his Nazi adjacent tattoo, and Mary Katharine Ham thinks that's a real problem.

An SS tattoo on your chest, that you allegedly got while drunk and didn’t know what it was, but also told people you knew what it was, and chose not to get covered for 20 years doesn’t seem like that small a skeleton. It’s a Home Depot 22-ft Halloween special skeleton. https://t.co/KjVKoMntfn — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 22, 2025

It feels pretty major. Almost like it should be disqualifying.

"I named my German Shepherd 'Adolf' because I like the name. Honestly, I've never even heard of this 'Hitler' guy." — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) October 22, 2025

Plattner has a SS tattoo, no worries, a youthful mistake.



Hegseth has a Christian Cross tattoo, panic and declare him a public menace.



The left are a hot mess at this point. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) October 22, 2025

A hot mess with zero principles.

To top it off he also claimed, in a now deleted post, to be a "communist." A real gem for a candidate. https://t.co/NsCCPKM30w — Sua Sponte ✝️ (@RangerJoe79) October 22, 2025

You need to name names. https://t.co/LOok6HwwRn — Ellie Lockwood (@EllieNoVATea) October 22, 2025

His name is Graham Platner.

Leftists giving conservatives easy layup dunks defending nazi trash. https://t.co/LBKgGiH7IV — SandyBawls (@Sandymann_84) October 22, 2025

It shouldn't be too hard for Leftists to disavow Nazis. Apparently, it is.

I'm equally as concerned with the Nazi tattoo on Platner's chest & the hammer and sickle tattoo evident on the psyche of his boosters https://t.co/oOzR4MGbvh — Scratchy Johnson 🇺🇸 (@scratchyjohnson) October 22, 2025

"It’s a Home Depot 22-ft Halloween special skeleton."



Another hilarious Ham comment. https://t.co/aHMyfHKAub — Jonathan Smith (@Electradyne112) October 22, 2025

Side note: they don't come with Nazi tattoos so they are already way better than Democrat candidates.

Wasn't there a kerfuffle over people with an Appeal to Heaven flag or something just recently https://t.co/VHXkNoTSo9 — Asaada (@A_saada_) October 22, 2025

Oh yes. See, anytime a Republican does anything at all, it is a reason for meltdown and days of controversy. When a Leftist has an actual Nazi tattoo, they wave it off.

90% of tattoo artist won't give someone who is drunk a tattoo! For one, alcohol thins your blood, do it is dangerous. I'm not buying the explanation. — cindi c (@cindicheever) October 22, 2025

Also, Leftists lie. Like, a lot.

