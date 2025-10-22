DeSantis Cheers Japan’s New PM Sanae Takaichi as CNN’s ‘Conservative Hardliner’ Label Backfires

Governor DeSantis figures if CNN labels a new leader a 'hardliner conservative', that's a good enough endorsement for him. Snicker.

CNN is referring to the new PM of Japan as a “hardliner conservative” — this is a signaling phrase to its lefty readers that she is “icky.”



In my book, CNN‘s opprobrium means she must be pretty good.



Good luck to PM Takaichi! pic.twitter.com/rhGF2wiGhl — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 22, 2025

Advertisement

A Japanese professor gives a blunt rebuke to the liberal media on BBC.

They label our new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, as far-right, but she's a center-right conservative who is simply trying to normalize an excessively pro-China, left-leaning movement.pic.twitter.com/WhbVEphMCv https://t.co/n34hQHlGQc — こたママ kotamama (@kotamama318) October 22, 2025

That sounds about right!

I wish we could elect a "hardliner conservative" Prime minister here in Canada but we no longer even have a party that would nominate such a candidate for us to vote for. We are so screwed. https://t.co/sAWghs9Jpz — Jake Waters (@Jake__Waters) October 22, 2025

Sigh! Our neighbors to the North are so lost.

Also, she likes Iron Maiden, playing the drums, motorcycles, and karate. So, she must be pretty bad@ss. https://t.co/33C3wOV7BH — Seann McQuarter (@McQuarterWriter) October 22, 2025

Confirms CNN prefers leftist globalists over conservatives through continued propaganda language for blinded lemmings.



✨🇺🇸✨ https://t.co/Tm99HDbEgx — Pauperism’💰Whispers (@NavVet1985) October 22, 2025

Of course, they do.

Congrats to Japan for electing a free-market, strong-defense PM. https://t.co/IgJbGtHb6b — Policy Analysis (@PolicyArt) October 22, 2025

Strong conservative women scare the left. Italy PM and now Japan PM are great Allie’s for conservative Judea-Christian values, law and order, countering Islamic jihad and terrorism, rejecting the new world order and communism https://t.co/7EBYiNsNDr — Mitch (@MitchKC18) October 22, 2025

The Left espouses feminism until the woman is a conservative.

Thank you, Governor DeSantis. As a Japanese citizen who grew up in Florida, I’m deeply grateful for your encouraging words. PM Takaichi represents strength and integrity. Wishing you continued success and ever-stronger Japan–U.S. ties. https://t.co/LZiDdvIMAR — 傘凛 (@kasa_rine28) October 22, 2025

High praise, coming from CNN. Hoping she stays safe. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) October 22, 2025

Not if CNN has anything to do with it.

I live in Japan, Ron, and let me tell you, Takaichi is a huge breath of fresh air. Many people (including me) are really excited for her and we can’t wait to see her bring law and order back. — Desdinova (@JanneDaArc135) October 22, 2025

Advertisement

“Hardliner” just means “has common sense” — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) October 22, 2025

You got that very right!

The left might not like her but she is a lady who loves bikes and rock music! And she is determined to make the world a better place to live! pic.twitter.com/IyJHoEhOwx — より良い日本に🇯🇵 (@shinjihi) October 22, 2025

Sounds like the perfect leader!

Exactly. I’m in Japan now, have visited almost every year since 1980, and it’s clear to me that Japan needs a change in leadership. I have seen nothing in PM Takaichi’s goals that worry me. — Erling Nielsen (@ErlingsTake) October 22, 2025

Cheers to a bright future for Japan!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.